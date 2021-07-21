Newton County schools hosting open house events

The first day of school is quickly approaching as Newton County School System (NCSS) students will report back for the 2021-2022 school year on Aug. 2.

To answer any questions or alleviate any concerns parents might have, NCSS encourages families — whether they are new to the district or returning — to participate in their school’s Open House.



“Open House is a wonderful way for parents to meet their child’s new teacher, pick up class schedules and school supply lists, obtain parking and bus route information, and just learn all about the upcoming school year,” said NCSS Superintendent Samantha Fuhrey.

“Each of our schools will hold an Open House just before the first day of school. Whether your child is new to the district or has been with us for years, we encourage you to take your student to visit school during Open House.”

Although the district calendar announced set hours for Open House, in a continued effort to continue social distancing practices to help reduce or eliminate the spread of COVID-19, schools have expanded their Open House hours and some will offer both in-person and virtual options.

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL OPEN HOUSES:

Each elementary school will host Open House on July 27. Schools have posted information specific to their Open House on their school website. Just click on the link below to view your school’s Open House plan. NCSS asks that families limit participants to a maximum of two parents/guardians per family. While masks are not required, they are highly recommended.

For links to information on individual schools, visit https://www.newtoncountyschools.org/departments/public_relations/news/2021_open_house_information.

MIDDLE SCHOOL OPEN HOUSES:

Middle schools, with the exception of Newton County Theme School, will host Open House on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 between the hours of 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Grade levels will be staggered as follows:

• Eighth grade, 3 p.m. – 4 p.m.

• Seventh grade, 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

• Sixth grade, 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.

While masks are not required, they are highly recommended. A maximum of two parents/guardians per family is suggested/requested.

For links to information on individual schools, visit https://www.newtoncountyschools.org/departments/public_relations/news/2021_open_house_information.

HIGH SCHOOL OPEN HOUSES:

High schools, with the exception of Newton College & Career Academy, will host Open House on Thursday, July 29, 2021 between the hours of 4:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Schedules will be staggered by grade level or alphabet. NCSS asks that families limit participants to a maximum of two parents/guardians per family. While masks are not required, they are highly recommended. High School students who also attend Newton College & Career Academy may attend their Open House between the hours of 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

For links to information on individual schools, visit https://www.newtoncountyschools.org/departments/public_relations/news/2021_open_house_information.

SELF-PACED VIRTUAL INSTRUCTIONAL PROGRAM OPEN HOUSE:

The Self-Paced Learning Program will hold three separate virtual open houses to answer any questions:

• July 27 from 9 to 11 a.m. Join Zoom Meeting

https://newton-k12-ga-us.zoom.us/j/7237560688

• July 28 from 1 to 3 p.m.

https://newton-k12-ga-us.zoom.us/j/7237560688

• July 29 from 4 to 6 p.m.

https://newton-k12-ga-us.zoom.us/j/7237560688