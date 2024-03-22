Newton County School System announces Class of 2024 top 10 graduates

Alcovy High School





• Jhavel Allen – Jhavel plans to attend Fort Valley State University to major in veterinary science. She selected Mrs. Kelly Elder as her top teacher.

• Jaffet Arrendondo Mendoza – Jaffet has is undecided on which college to attend although he does plan to major in electrical engineering. He selected Mr. Brian Coates as his top teacher.



• Lynda Coots – Lynda plans to attend Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) to major in art. She selected Mrs. Heather Hendreson as her top teacher.



• Henry Diaz – Henry plans to attend Mercer University to major in pharmacy. He selected Mr. Mack Hardwick as his top teacher.



• Jakobi Johnson – Jakobi plans to attend Kennesaw State University to major in computer science. He selected Mr. Joseph Pousada as his top teacher.



• Justin Johnson – Justin plans to attend Augusta University to obtain a doctor of nursing practitioner. He selected Mrs. Felisha Wagner as his top teacher.



• Tania Menchaca – Tania, the valedictorian, plans to attend Kennesaw State University to major in either biology or biotechnology. She selected Mrs. Laura Lambert as her top teacher.



• Joshua Moreland – Joshua plans to attend the University of West Georgia. He has not selected a major yet. Joshua selected Mr. Charles Ardis as his top teacher.



• Lenaya Turnbull – Lenaya, the salutatorian, plans to attend Xavier University and major in Spanish and psychology pre-medicine. She selected Mrs. Kristen Bagwell as her top teacher.



• Ella Whitehead – Ella will embark on mission work out of the country for a gap year before attending Duke University.

