Newton County band directors receive national recognition

NEWTON COUNTY – On Thursday, June 22 two Newton County Schools band directors received national recognition as they were both inducted into the Music Greeks Under 40 Society - BETA Class. Brian Coates (Alcovy HS) and Jason Smith (Newton HS) are both members of Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia Music Fraternity of America where they joined at their respective undergraduate institutions.

The MUSIC GREEKS UNDER 40 Society annually honors 40 individuals who are carrying the torch, in their field(s) of endeavors and their community. The mission of the MUSIC GREEKS UNDER 40 Society is to focus on providing opportunities for the MUSIC GREEKS community, starting at the youth level and continuing through college, professional and early career.

BETA Class comprised of:

Doctors (Music Degree)

College Professors/Band Directors

K-12 Educators

Professional Performing Musicians

Business Owners/CEOs/

Presidents/ National Board

of Directors (for their organization)

Authors

Board Certified Music Therapists

Licensed Speech Pathologists

Actors/Actresses

Emmy Award Winners

Since 2013, MUSIC GREEKS, INC has had a sincere interest in building a positive, powerful networking platform with a commitment to attending and creating service and social opportunities. One of our main goals is to unify and recognize the seven national MUSIC GREEKS organizations (PHI MU ALPHA, SIGMA ALPHA IOTA, DELTA OMICRON, PHI BETA, KAPPA KAPPA PSI, TAU BETA SIGMA, and MU PHI EPSILON). MUSIC GREEKS, INC. advocates and promotes these organizations, as well as their musical advancements. We serve to facilitate and cultivate mentorship programs by bridging the gap between adults, middle and high school students who have an appreciation for the performing arts.

The MUSIC GREEKS UNDER 40 advocacy program is celebrated by recognizing the distinguished cohort of the MUSIC GREEKS community. Many of our exemplified members are trailblazers and pillars of their communities. They are great people of stature; not only do they lead by example, but they are always willing to lend a helping hand through humility and grace. The MUSIC GREEKS UNDER 40 advocacy program is committed to raising funds to provide scholarships for youth who desire to go to college and to go into the industry.