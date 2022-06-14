Newton County-area college students earn degrees

Some Newton County residents recently earned college degrees following the end of the spring semester.
According to information from Merit Pages News, they include:
ABRAHAM BALDWIN AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
• Charles Hamilton Berry V of Covington who earned a Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture.
• Ava Jane Teasley of Covington who earned a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture, Magna Cum Laude.
• Jarod R. Wayne of Covington who earned a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Education.
OREGON STATE UNIVERSITY
• Joseph Polinsky of Oxford who earned a Master of Natural Resources degree in Natural Resources.
UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA
• Daki McCullough of Covington who earned a Bachelor of Arts.
TROY UNIVERSITY
• Kimberly Williams of Covington, master's degree.
GEORGIA STATE UNIVERSITY
Doctorate:
• Makenna Gray of Covington, who earned a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree.
Master's Degree:
• Josh Nichols of Covington, who earned a Master of Science degree in Sport Administration.
• Kayla Nelson of Covington, who earned a Master of Business Administration degree in Health Administration.
• Kristin Hassell of Newborn, who earned a Master of Arts In Teaching degree in English to Speakers of Other Languages.
• Ricky Callier of Covington, who earned a Master of Music degree, with a concentration in Music Composition.
Bachelor's Degree:
• Amiyah Croone of Covington, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology in the pre-medical track.
• Anlysia Godfrey of Covington, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biological Science, with a minor in Psychology.
• Aaliyah Goode of Covington, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology, with a minor in Sociology.
• Ashley McBride of Covington, who earned a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree in Media Entrepreneurship.
• Adriannah Miller of Oxford, who earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Art Education.
• Alyssa Parrott of Covington, who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Marketing.
• Amiris Perdue of Covington, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism, with a concentration in Public Relations and a minor in Speech.
• Anna Rowe of Covington, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sign Language Interpreting.
• Brianna Ozenne of Covington, who earned a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree in Theater Performance, with a minor in Film and Media.
• Charles Atunzu of Oxford, who earned a Bachelor of Science In Nursing degree.
• Cindy Ventura of Covington, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Education degree in Elementary Education, with a concentration in certification in teaching English as a Second Language (ESOL).
• Diamond Pollard of Covington, who earned a Bachelor of Social Work degree.
• Erin Howlett of Covington, who earned a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree in Human Learning Development.
• Gabriella Linares of Covington, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Film and Media, with a minor in Women's, Gender & Sexuality Studies.
• Hannah Hinton of Covington, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biological Science.
• Inaya Wilson of Covington, who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Marketing.
• Jennifer Bohannon of Oxford, who earned a Bachelor of Science In Nursing degree.
• James Kennon of Newborn, who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Managerial Sciences.
• Jahmani Taylor of Covington, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism, with a concentration in Public Relations, and a minor in Economics.
• Keturah Hall of Covington, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science.
• Ke'Andra Hayes of Covington, who earned a Bachelor of Social Work degree.
• Ludivine Kouassi of Covington, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Health.
• Lisa Longdin of Covington, who earned a Bachelor of Social Work degree.
• Meghan Alexander of Covington, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.
• Mallory Mathews of Covington, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.
• MaKayla Wright of Covington, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Nutrition Science.
• Natoria Morris of Covington, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Education degree in Elementary Education, with a concentration in certification in teaching English as a Second Language (ESOL).
• Paige Madison of Covington, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism with a concentration in Public Relations, minoring in Africana Studies.
• Robert Evans of Social Circle, who earned a Bachelor of Science In Nursing degree.
• Shernese Bryan of Covington, who earned a Bachelor of Science In Nursing degree.
• Shirley Jackson of Oxford, who earned a Bachelor of Science In Nursing degree.
• Savannah Sullivan of Social Circle, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biological Science, with a concentration in Neurobiology.
• Tijanae Campbell of Covington, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biological Science.
• Torin Hackett of Covington, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics, with a minor in History.
• Yvonne Ozenne of Covington, who earned a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree in Theater Performance, with a minor in Film and Media.
• Yana Patrashko of Covington, who earned a Bachelor of Science In Nursing degree.
Associate's Degree:
• Ashley Mangroo of Social Circle, who earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Health Science Professions.
• Britney Walker of Covington, who earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Health Science Professions.
• Brandon Winston of Covington, who earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Business Administration.
• Conner Bailey of Covington, who earned an Associate of Science degree in the General Studies pathway.
• Chelsea Delong of Oxford, who earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Health Science Professions.
• Charity Glenny of Oxford, who earned an Associate of Science In Dental Hygiene degree.
• Caitlin Patterson of Covington, who earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Social Work.
• Courtney Rink of Oxford, who earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Business Administration.
• Chad Smith of Newborn, who earned an Associate of Science degree in the General Studies pathway.
• Caitlyn Stewart of Oxford, who earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Psychology.
• Danila Dokuchayev of Covington, who earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Health Science Professions.
• Hayley Cudzilo of Covington, who earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Business Administration.
• Hope Hughes of Covington, who earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Health Science Professions.
• Jeremy Batson of Covington, who earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Engineering.
• Johnna Campbell of Covington, who earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Health Science Professions.
• Julie Chambers of Covington, who earned an Associate of Science In Nursing degree.
• Jayleen Tamayo of Covington, who earned an Associate of Arts degree, with studies in English.
• Kayla Frank of Covington, who earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Criminal Justice.
• Katelyn Milligan of Social Circle, who earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Psychology.
• Kristian Moore of Covington, who earned an Associate of Science In Dental Hygiene degree.
• Kevin Rogers of Covington, who earned an Associate of Arts degree, with studies in Communication.
• Keywanna Zackery of Covington, who earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Business Administration.
• Liliya Reut of Covington, who earned an Associate of Science In Dental Hygiene degree.
• Michelle Harris of Covington, who earned an Associate of Science degree in the General Studies pathway.
• Makayla Hornsby of Covington, who earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Health Science Professions.
• Mikahail Richardson of Covington, who earned an Associate of Science degree in the General Studies pathway.
• Quinessa Benton of Oxford, who earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Health Science Professions.
• Quantavious Harper of Covington, who earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Business Administration.
• Rachel Ridling of Social Circle, who earned an Associate of Science In Nursing degree.
• Sarah Beaver of Covington, who earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Business Administration.
• Summer Thompson of Covington, who earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Health Science Professions.
• Victoria Burton of Covington, who earned an Associate of Science In Nursing degree.