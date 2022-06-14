Newton County-area college students earn degrees

Some Newton County residents recently earned college degrees following the end of the spring semester.

According to information from Merit Pages News, they include:

ABRAHAM BALDWIN AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE

• Charles Hamilton Berry V of Covington who earned a Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture.

• Ava Jane Teasley of Covington who earned a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture, Magna Cum Laude.

• Jarod R. Wayne of Covington who earned a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Education.

OREGON STATE UNIVERSITY

• Joseph Polinsky of Oxford who earned a Master of Natural Resources degree in Natural Resources.

UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA

• Daki McCullough of Covington who earned a Bachelor of Arts.

TROY UNIVERSITY

• Kimberly Williams of Covington, master's degree.

GEORGIA STATE UNIVERSITY

Doctorate:

• Makenna Gray of Covington, who earned a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree.

Master's Degree:

• Josh Nichols of Covington, who earned a Master of Science degree in Sport Administration.

• Kayla Nelson of Covington, who earned a Master of Business Administration degree in Health Administration.

• Kristin Hassell of Newborn, who earned a Master of Arts In Teaching degree in English to Speakers of Other Languages.

• Ricky Callier of Covington, who earned a Master of Music degree, with a concentration in Music Composition.

Bachelor's Degree:

• Amiyah Croone of Covington, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology in the pre-medical track.

• Anlysia Godfrey of Covington, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biological Science, with a minor in Psychology.

• Aaliyah Goode of Covington, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology, with a minor in Sociology.

• Ashley McBride of Covington, who earned a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree in Media Entrepreneurship.

• Adriannah Miller of Oxford, who earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Art Education.

• Alyssa Parrott of Covington, who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Marketing.

• Amiris Perdue of Covington, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism, with a concentration in Public Relations and a minor in Speech.

• Anna Rowe of Covington, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sign Language Interpreting.

• Brianna Ozenne of Covington, who earned a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree in Theater Performance, with a minor in Film and Media.

• Charles Atunzu of Oxford, who earned a Bachelor of Science In Nursing degree.

• Cindy Ventura of Covington, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Education degree in Elementary Education, with a concentration in certification in teaching English as a Second Language (ESOL).

• Diamond Pollard of Covington, who earned a Bachelor of Social Work degree.

• Erin Howlett of Covington, who earned a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree in Human Learning Development.

• Gabriella Linares of Covington, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Film and Media, with a minor in Women's, Gender & Sexuality Studies.

• Hannah Hinton of Covington, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biological Science.

• Inaya Wilson of Covington, who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Marketing.

• Jennifer Bohannon of Oxford, who earned a Bachelor of Science In Nursing degree.

• James Kennon of Newborn, who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Managerial Sciences.

• Jahmani Taylor of Covington, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism, with a concentration in Public Relations, and a minor in Economics.

• Keturah Hall of Covington, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science.

• Ke'Andra Hayes of Covington, who earned a Bachelor of Social Work degree.

• Ludivine Kouassi of Covington, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Health.

• Lisa Longdin of Covington, who earned a Bachelor of Social Work degree.

• Meghan Alexander of Covington, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.

• Mallory Mathews of Covington, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.

• MaKayla Wright of Covington, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Nutrition Science.

• Natoria Morris of Covington, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Education degree in Elementary Education, with a concentration in certification in teaching English as a Second Language (ESOL).

• Paige Madison of Covington, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism with a concentration in Public Relations, minoring in Africana Studies.

• Robert Evans of Social Circle, who earned a Bachelor of Science In Nursing degree.

• Shernese Bryan of Covington, who earned a Bachelor of Science In Nursing degree.

• Shirley Jackson of Oxford, who earned a Bachelor of Science In Nursing degree.

• Savannah Sullivan of Social Circle, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biological Science, with a concentration in Neurobiology.

• Tijanae Campbell of Covington, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biological Science.

• Torin Hackett of Covington, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics, with a minor in History.

• Yvonne Ozenne of Covington, who earned a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree in Theater Performance, with a minor in Film and Media.

• Yana Patrashko of Covington, who earned a Bachelor of Science In Nursing degree.

Associate's Degree:

• Ashley Mangroo of Social Circle, who earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Health Science Professions.

• Britney Walker of Covington, who earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Health Science Professions.

• Brandon Winston of Covington, who earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Business Administration.

• Conner Bailey of Covington, who earned an Associate of Science degree in the General Studies pathway.

• Chelsea Delong of Oxford, who earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Health Science Professions.

• Charity Glenny of Oxford, who earned an Associate of Science In Dental Hygiene degree.

• Caitlin Patterson of Covington, who earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Social Work.

• Courtney Rink of Oxford, who earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Business Administration.

• Chad Smith of Newborn, who earned an Associate of Science degree in the General Studies pathway.

• Caitlyn Stewart of Oxford, who earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Psychology.

• Danila Dokuchayev of Covington, who earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Health Science Professions.

• Hayley Cudzilo of Covington, who earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Business Administration.

• Hope Hughes of Covington, who earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Health Science Professions.

• Jeremy Batson of Covington, who earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Engineering.

• Johnna Campbell of Covington, who earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Health Science Professions.

• Julie Chambers of Covington, who earned an Associate of Science In Nursing degree.

• Jayleen Tamayo of Covington, who earned an Associate of Arts degree, with studies in English.

• Kayla Frank of Covington, who earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Criminal Justice.

• Katelyn Milligan of Social Circle, who earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Psychology.

• Kristian Moore of Covington, who earned an Associate of Science In Dental Hygiene degree.

• Kevin Rogers of Covington, who earned an Associate of Arts degree, with studies in Communication.

• Keywanna Zackery of Covington, who earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Business Administration.

• Liliya Reut of Covington, who earned an Associate of Science In Dental Hygiene degree.

• Michelle Harris of Covington, who earned an Associate of Science degree in the General Studies pathway.

• Makayla Hornsby of Covington, who earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Health Science Professions.

• Mikahail Richardson of Covington, who earned an Associate of Science degree in the General Studies pathway.

• Quinessa Benton of Oxford, who earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Health Science Professions.

• Quantavious Harper of Covington, who earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Business Administration.

• Rachel Ridling of Social Circle, who earned an Associate of Science In Nursing degree.

• Sarah Beaver of Covington, who earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Business Administration.

• Summer Thompson of Covington, who earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Health Science Professions.

• Victoria Burton of Covington, who earned an Associate of Science In Nursing degree.