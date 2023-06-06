Newton College and Career Academy STEM Institute named STEM School of Excellence

COVINGTON, Ga. — Newton County School System’s (NCSS) Newton College and Career Academy (NCCA) STEM Institute was recently awarded the highly coveted STEM School of Excellence Award by the International Technology and Engineering Educators Association (ITEEA) for the year 2023.

This distinguished recognition solidifies NCCA STEM Institute’s commitment to delivering exceptional STEM education in the district.

The ITEEA STEM School of Excellence Award is a testament to the unwavering dedication and remarkable achievements of NCCA's STEM Institute in inspiring and empowering the next generation of innovators, scientists, and engineers. NCCA's STEM Institute’s relentless pursuit of excellence has proven it as a leader in STEM education in the state of Georgia.

The ITEEA selection committee thoroughly evaluated the STEM Institute against rigorous criteria, including a comprehensive review of curriculum, instructional strategies, community engagement, professional development programs and overall impact on students' educational experiences.

NCCA's STEM Institute emerged as an exemplar, excelling in every aspect evaluated by the esteemed panel of judges.

Dr. Mark Crenshaw, STEM Institute Program Director, expressed his pride and gratitude for the prestigious recognition.

"We are truly honored to be recognized as the recipient of the ITEEA STEM School of Excellence Award for 2023,” Crenshaw said. “We were the only school in Georgia to have received this award this year. This achievement is a testament to the hard work and passion of our dedicated trainers and associates, who consistently strive for excellence in STEM education. It is a reaffirmation of our mission along with the district’s mission to provide an exceptional learning environment that nurtures creativity, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills."

The NCCA's STEM Institute has been at the forefront of delivering innovative STEM programs that foster curiosity and ingenuity among its associates. By integrating science, technology, engineering, mathematics and design principles into their curriculum. The institute has successfully cultivated a culture of exploration and discovery, enabling associates to develop essential skills needed in the rapidly evolving landscape of the 21st century.

The ITEEA STEM School of Excellence Award is not only recognition for NCCA STEM Institute’s extraordinary achievements but also serves as a model for other schools striving to provide exceptional STEM education.

NCCA’s STEM Institute stays dedicated to sharing its best practices and collaborating with other schools to elevate the standard of STEM education district wide and across the state.

"We are absolutely thrilled and deeply humbled to be the recipient of the ITEEA STEM School of Excellence Award for 2023,” NCCA CEO Chad Walker said. “This prestigious recognition is a true testament to the unwavering dedication and remarkable efforts of our entire NCCA STEM Institute community, including our outstanding trainers, dedicated staff, and hardworking associates. It reinforces our steadfast commitment to providing an exceptional STEM education experience. Being at the forefront of STEM innovation is a tremendous honor, and we are excited to continue inspiring and empowering the next generation of leaders and innovators in this field. This esteemed award serves as a testament to our ongoing pursuit of excellence, and we eagerly look forward to sharing our best practices and collaborating with other educators and school systems to further advance STEM education. Our heartfelt gratitude goes to ITEEA for this incredible honor."



