Newton 4-H members compete in regional public speaking contest

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Newton County 2022-2023 4-H Project Achievement program concluded this month with one high school junior advancing to the state competition in public speaking this summer.

Students in fourth through 12th grades chose a project area of interest, researched the topic, and prepared and delivered public speaking presentations.

On March 3-5, four Newton County 4-H’ers who had prepared for months were among 405 youths across the Northwest District who traveled to the Rock Eagle 4-H Center in Eatonton to compete in the Junior/Senior District Project Achievement (Public Speaking) Competition.

Seventh- through 12th-grade students prepared a 10-minute speech, participated in food labs, or performed for a panel of judges and their peers.

Newton County 4-H’er Maggie Dibble presented in the Workforce Preparation and Career Development category with a presentation on “Becoming a Screenwriter.” She is among 57 young people from Georgia 4-H's Northwest District who will be advancing to the state-level competition this summer.

Dibble will spend a week in Atlanta competing to become a Master 4-H’er, the highest honor a Georgia 4-H’er can achieve.

In addition, Newton County 4-H hosted the district-wide public speaking competition for youth in fourth through sixth grades with 233 competitors from 10 counties on Feb. 11.



For this competition, participants prepared a five-minute presentation on a chosen topic and presented it to a panel of judges in a room full of adult supporters and peers.

Twenty-three outstanding young people represented Newton County 4-H, and 78% of these competitors placed in the top three in their category. Topics ranged from arctic wolves and the history of chocolate to hydrothermal vents.



Four-H members work year-round to prepare a portfolio. This resume-like document highlights their project work, activities in the 4-H program, community service, and leadership for the previous calendar year.



Through the Georgia 4-H Project Achievement process young people develop leadership, creativity, public speaking, record keeping, and other skills.



For more information about Newton County 4-H, including participating in next year’s competition, upcoming summer activities and camps, contact the Newton County 4-H office at 770-784-2010 or visit it on the second floor of the Newton County Administrative Building, 1113 Usher St., Suite 202, Covington.