NCSS Students Shine at Griffin RESA 2024 Regional Literacy Days





Newton County School System (NCSS) recently announced the achievements of its students at the recent Griffin RESA (Regional Educational Service Agency) 2024 Regional Literacy Days Poetry Recitation, Ready Writing, and Drama Competition. A total of 18 students showcased their exceptional talents, bringing home a remarkable array of awards.

In the Poetry Recitation contests, competitors were evaluated on various criteria, including stage presence, articulation, interpretation, memory and accuracy, and the difficulty of their chosen pieces. Madison Bonilla from the Newton County STEAM Academy secured third place honors with her captivating recitation of "I Let My Sister Cut My Hair," while Lizeth Gonzalez Rodriguez, a fourth-grade student at Porterdale Elementary School, claimed the second-place award with her heartfelt rendition of "Sick." At the middle school level, Clements Middle School eighth-grader, Alanah Tolbert, stole the spotlight, earning top honors with her powerful performance of "In This Place."

Newton County School System students continued their success in the Ready Writing Competition, where participants are given a prompt and one hour to craft an essay. Kassidy Gude, a fourth-grade student at Porterdale Elementary School, clinched the third-place spot, while Sara Mae Wesley, a fifth-grade student at West Newton Elementary School, proudly earned the third-place award. In the middle school competition, Newton County STEAM Academy students excelled across all grade levels, with Emerson Fray securing third place in the sixth-grade competition, Audrey Langwick-Temples earning second place in the seventh-grade competition, and Kyra Stewart bringing home the third-place award in the eighth-grade contest.

Adding to the accolades, the Porterdale Elementary School drama team, comprised of Sanskriti Rajput, Shanice Young, Marianna Fonfrias-Fleetion, Jacob Robinson, Preston Moses, Torin Petty, Skylar Hamerter, Cali Clements, Khloe Snipes and Kylee Williams, demonstrated their exceptional talent by bringing home the second-place trophy for their captivating performance of "The Story of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory."

Dr. Benajmin Roundtree, NCSS Chief Academic Officer, commended the students on their accomplishment.

“I am immensely proud of the remarkable achievements showcased by our students at the Griffin RESA 2024 Regional Literacy Days,” Roundtree said. “These talented individuals have not only brought home well-deserved awards but have also represented their schools and our district with exceptional grace and skill.

“Taking the stage in front of strangers is no small feat, and our students demonstrated courage, creativity and a true passion for the arts. The arts play a vital role in education, fostering creativity, critical thinking and self-expression, and our students have exemplified these qualities admirably. I extend my congratulations to all students for their outstanding performances, and I want to acknowledge the dedicated parents and teachers who worked tirelessly behind the scenes to support and guide them. The success of our students is a testament to the collaborative efforts of our entire educational community, and I am confident that these experiences will leave a lasting impact on their educational journey.”