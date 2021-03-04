NCSS announces partnerships to provide COVID-19 vaccinations for staff members

The Newton County School System (NCSS) is partnering with the Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale County Health Departments and Reagan Home Care Pharmacy to make COVID-19 vaccinations available to interested school system staff, the district announced today.

Gov. Brian Kemp recently announced that COVID-19 vaccine eligibility will expand in Georgia to include teachers and school staff beginning Monday, March 8.

“We want to make sure that our teachers and staff have access to the vaccines as soon as possible,” said NCSS Superintendent Samantha Fuhrey. “These partnerships are an important part of accomplishing that goal.”

The Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Health Departments will provide vaccinations for staff beginning March 8 at Springfield Baptist Church. Vaccinations will be provided at no charge to school system employees.

Reagan Home Care Pharmacy will administer vaccines March 12, 17, 19, and 24 at Porter Performing Arts Center on the campus of the Newton College and Career Academy. There will be no out-of-pocket cost for NCSS employees.

COVID-19 safety measures will be in place at both sites, and masks will be required throughout the duration of the events.

School system employees will receive an email with information about how to schedule an appointment; vaccinations are encouraged but not mandatory. Employees may also choose to schedule an appointment for a vaccination with another provider. Providers are listed by the Georgia Department of Public Health on its website, dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine.



