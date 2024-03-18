Local students initiated into Phi Kappa Phi

Several local area students were initiated to the Phi Kappa Phi honor society.

Founded in 1897, Phi Kappa Phi is an honor society designed to recognize the top achieving students from across the nation. Approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni are initiated into the society each year.



Membership is invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a governing chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership.



The students inducted into Phi Kappa Phi are:







Byron Carroll of Covington at Mercer University.



Matthew Cook of Covington at Mercer University.

April Dannelley of Covington at Mercer University.

Charri Doyle of Covington at Mercer University.

William Muller of Social Circle at The University of Alabama.

Katherine Vinson of Covington at Mercer University.

Reshonica Williams of Covington at Arkansas State University.



