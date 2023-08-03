Keyshawn Blackstock hosts first ever back to school giveaway

COVINGTON, Ga. — On Sunday, July 23, Newton High School alumnus Keyshawn Blackstock hosted his first ever “Back to School” giveaway.

The giveaway was held in Conyers as the current Michigan State Spartan wanted to give back to his hometown.

“Showing some positivity to the kids and letting them enjoy themselves before going back to school was good,” Blackstock said. “I want to do everything with a purpose and a reason behind everything. A lot of people who don’t have it right now with everything expensive, I had the urge to give back and I gave back to the community.

“God put me in a position to give back.”

There were book bags given away, free haircuts, a bouncy house, hula hooping, face painting, girls could get their nails done, game trucks, grilled hamburgers and more.

Blackstock cannot exactly pinpoint the exact number of attendees, but he estimates 300-plus were there. He even ran out of book bags to give away.

Amid all of the events, there was something that stood out to Blackstock the most.

“Putting a smile on a kid’s face,” Blackstock said. “That was one of the biggest things is seeing the kids smiling. Giving back to the community and making everybody happy was tremendous to me.”

Blackstock gave shout outs to Newton High’s football program, too. In particular, head coach Josh Skelton and the players who assisted with the day.

Additionally, Mackenzy Jordan, Kristian Phillips, Reginald Kelly, Sanlanta Jugg and others were among the people who helped make the day possible.

This year’s event might be just a few days removed, but Blackstock stressed there are already plans to bring this event back and then some. He aspires to give back at Thanksgiving, Christmas and any other opportunities made available.

“We’re going to keep building off of that,” Blackstock said. “This just wasn’t a one time thing.”



