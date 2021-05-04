By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Jordan joins Newton officials in supporting scholarship program
From left are Tax Commissioner Marcus Jordan, District 4 County Commissioner J.C. Henderson, District 4 School Board member Anderson Bailey, Sheriff Ezell Brown, District 2 School Board member Eddie Johnson and NAN chapter President Archie Shepherd. (Special Photo - Marcus Jordan)

Tax Commissioner Marcus Jordan recently joined some other Newton County elected officials in supporting Newton County’s National Action Network chapter's Scholarship Program.

Jordan and the other elected officials congratulated chapter President Archie Shepherd and the membership for their efforts to provide low income individuals and families in Newton County with scholarships to help high school and college students pay for tuition, fees, books and supplies.

National Action Network is a civil rights organization with almost 100 chapters nationwide. 