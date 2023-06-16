Hundreds of Newton County alumni receive college accolades

COVINGTON, Ga. — Over 200 alumni from the Newton County area earned high honors at the college levels.

Here’s the breakdown of the list from each school:

Georgia State University

Dean’s List: Victoria Hervey of Covington, Yisel Garcia of Covington, Charles Wills of Covington, Amanda Baker of Covington, Guadalupe Batres of Covington, Tymeiko Mcclendon of Covington, Jessica Izaguirre of Covington, Savannah Wallace of Oxford, Ebony Foreman-Broaddus of Covington, Janice Ly of Covington, D’auria Davis of Covington, Alexis Alvarez of Covington, Amira Williams of Covington, Devin Jordan of Covington, John Ventura of Covington, Victoria Slade of Covington, James Cato of Covington, Aliangel Alvarez of Covington, Alexis Askew of Covington, Andrew Rainwater of Covington, Aliayah Ward of Covington, Charline Hardeman of Covington, Faith Kamau of Covington, Julian Crockett of Covington, Keandra Mcgregor of Covington, Lylia Young of Covington, Nevaeh Chavers of Covington, Nicholas Vanderwater of Oxford, Richard Chasse of Covington, Rachel Hilliard of Covington, Tanner Feeney of Mansfield, Devon Williams of Covington, Weston Kephart of Oxford, Amaya Roberson of Covington. Michael Young of Covington, Isaac Harris of Covington, Beyla Edwards of Covington, Gemma Campbell of Covington, Matthew Briscoe of Covington, Morgan Kimbrough of Covington, Giovani Formil of Covington, Toni-Nicole Knight of Covington, Tafari Jupiter of Covington, Saniah Howard of Covington, Brennen Reilly of Covington, Hazel Pepperman of Covington, Christian Fill of Social Circle, McKenzie McGowan of Social Circle, Rhianna Walton of Mansfield, Tony Vargas-Miguel of Newborn, Luis Blancas of Covington, Kennedi Thomas of Oxford, Ryann Edwards of Covington, Jonathan Neal of Covington, Diya Patel of Covington, Jordan Beam of Covington, Reese Kerlin of Covington, Myles Burgess of Covington, Alexandria Little of Covington, Sierra Colclough of Covington, Addison Zheng of Covington, Dakota Bloodworth of Covington, Abigail Chavez of Covington, Temelly Leija of Covington, Ifeanyi Ojiaku of Covington, Sean Adkins of Covington, Ryan Richardson of Covington, Danillia Gray of Covington, Riara Santos of Covington, Peter Do of Oxford, McKenzie Nwandu of Oxford, Zebulon West-Groover of Social Circle, Jaden Rowland of Social Circle, Brianna Harvey of Covington, Clinton Burns of Covington, Alleah Loucas of Covington, Cara Dougan of Covington, Kore Haynes of Covington, Arianna Dupree of Covington, Cameron Jones of Covington, Zoe Campbell of Covington, Allison Carr of Covington, Charlize Jolly of Covington, Elizabeth Matthews of Covington, Elizabeth Osorio of Covington, Fatou John of Covington, Garrison Chambers of Covington, Hunter Bouchillon of Covington, Kaitlyn Sanders of Covington, LIam Amman of Covington, Landon Loew of Covington, Lincoln Oeland of Covington, Major Edmondson of Covington, Matthew Wolfe of Covington, Anastasiya Dokuchayeva of Covington, Aaron Konneh of Covington, Angeles Molina Ruiz of Covington, Braden Shannon of Covington, Catherine Dilligard of Covington, Emma Smith of Covington, Jordon Adams of Covington, JaVon McCombs of Covington, Maria Taylor of Covington, Saraiya Allen of Covington, Tralee Henry of Covington, Tayla Williams of Covington, Robert Wilson of Covington, Katrina Ozburn of Mansfield, Deonna Arnold of Newborn, Israel Hardley of Oxford, Savannah Swigart of Oxford, Haley Herron of Social Circle, Madison Chambers of Social Circle, Quinn Bohne of Covington, Bobbi Pyles of Covington, Joshua Sims of Covington, Thomas Powell of Covington, Cedric Jones of Covington, Justice Canada of Covington, Celestino Kirby of Social Circle and Kai Merritt of Covington.

President’s List: Ericson Addae of Covington, Mariana Arredondo of Covington, William Banks of Newborn, Malachi Barratt of Covington, Sarah Beam of Covington, Amiya Burton of Covington, David Castillo of Covington, Fatima Chex Arreaga of Oxford, Madison Claiborne of Covington, Sarah Cohenour of Social Circle, Jasmine Colin-Dominguez of Covington, Theresa Dang of Covington, Ethan Dowdell of Covington, Elisabeth Easley of Social Circle, Emily Easley of Social Circle, Emerald Gibbs of Covington, Collin Ginn of Covington, Jadane Grant of Covington, Tania Greene of Covington, Emily Hardwar of Social Circle, Sara Harris of Covington, Ashley Healey of Social Circle, Grace Howard of Covington, Isaiah Humes of Covington, Jaeda Ingram of Covington, Tami Ann James of Covington, Matthew Jeffreys of Covington, Alyasa Johnson of Oxford, Crystal Johnson of Covington, Jacob Linder of Social Circle, Sa’Real McRae of Covington, Alexis Morales Cardenas of Covington, Hailey Persaud of Covington, Kimberly Persaud of Covington, Davia Peters of Covington, William Phillips of Covington, Craig Pinholster of Covington, Christian Presley of Oxford, Clara Prieto of Covington, Kennedy Richard of Covington, Kayla Ricks of Covington, Coleman Roberts of Oxford, Trinity Roberts of Covington, Dylan Robinson of Newborn, Nasyah Rowe of Covington, Laurie Saint-Pierre of Covington, Jasmine Sease of Covington, Jyrese Smith of Covington, Jilny Soto of Covington, Cody Taylor of Covington, Austin Thompson of Oxford, Silas Thornton of Social Circle, Kennedy Tindley of Covington, Amber Walters of Covington, Jadah Willis-Davis of Covington, James Wilson of Covington, Eli Woodward of Covington, Douglas Young of Covington and Karen Zheng of Covington.

Georgia College and State University

Graduation: Alexis Cox of Covington, Clayton Gardner of Covington, Mason Harris of Social Circle, Parker Kauffmann of Social Circle, Maggie Malcolm of Covington, Merynda Stewart of Covington, Christina Bell of Covington, Victoria Blake of Covington, Karli Buckelew of Covington, Bailey Myers of Oxford, Caleb Day of Social Circle, Travis Freeman of Covington, Hannah Lee of Covington, Benjamin Schmitt of Covington, Brady Seignious of Covington, Molly Pickrell of Social Circle, Tiffany Reed of Covington, Amanda Richards of Covington, Kylie Sorrow of Covington and Jacey Stringfield of Oxford.

Dean’s List: Madeleine Bilskie of Covington, Audrey Burney of Covington, Kaitlyn Smith of Covington, Emma Smith of Covington and Georgia Taylor of Social Circle.

President’s List: Karli Buckelew of Covington, Annie Gibson of Covington, Kennady Martin of Covington, Alexa Wykoff of Social Circle, Claire Young of Social Circle, Hannah Lee of Covington, Aralyn Everett of Covington, Alexandria Gordy of Covington, Michala Mallory of Oxford, Joseph Oeland of Covington, Leah Patterson of Covington and Jacey Stringfield of Oxford.

University of West Georgia

President’s List: Kimberly Barker, Eva Fuhrey, Audrey Johnson and Jerry Mays.

University of Alabama

Graduation: Robin Canady of Social Circle,Michael Evjene of Social CIrcle, Benjamin Pierce of Covington and Melanie Sigman of Covington.

Natalie Ray, of Mansfield was named to the University of Mississippi’s Spring 2023 Honor Roll lists.

Areonnia Vinson of Social Circle earned a spot on the Spring 2023 Dean’s List at Valdosta State University.



