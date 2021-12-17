Emory to require COVID-19 boosters for Oxford students, faculty, staff

OXFORD, Ga. — The continued spread of COVID-19 and the emerging Omicron variant has prompted Emory University Gregory Fenves to require all Emory students, faculty, and staff to receive COVID-19 vaccine booster doses for the 2022 spring semester by Jan. 19.

Fenves wrote in a letter to students, faculty and staff, "The university has been closely monitoring increases in COVID-19 cases and the spread of the Omicron variant, as well as guidance from the CDC and public health experts. Vaccines are the most powerful tool to protect the health of our community against COVID-19, and recent scientific data overwhelmingly supports the effectiveness of booster shots."

Fenves said all Atlanta and Oxford students can upload booster documentation into the Student Health Services Portal starting Monday, Dec. 20.

Starting Jan. 6, all faculty and staff members can complete an online form on Emory Forward attesting to their booster status, Fenves said.

"With more than 97% of students, faculty, and staff currently vaccinated, we have kept our campus healthy. The booster is the next step in an evolving public health strategy that has seen us adapt to every new development in the pandemic to continue the learning, teaching, and discovery that define Emory."

"Per CDC guidelines, individuals are eligible to get the booster two months after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or six months after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

"Those not eligible for the booster by Jan. 19 must receive and report their booster shot within two weeks of becoming eligible. If you have previously received a vaccine exemption, it will be extended for the booster and no further action is necessary at this time.

"I encourage you to make an appointment for your booster shot during the winter break. There will be significantly less going on at Emory during the coming weeks and my hope is that you can find a good day to get the COVID-19 booster.

"I know it has taken a lot of effort to get to this point in the pandemic. There were moments that felt like we were nearing the end. The continued uncertainty has caused great fatigue, yet you’ve stepped up to keep the Emory mission going and to make sure our community is healthy and thriving.

"Thank you for all you’ve done, and continue to do, to help us move forward and excel," Fenves wrote.