Eastside’s quiz bowl competes at national championships

ATLANTA — Eastside High School’s quiz bowl team went into the 2023 High School National Championship tournament (HSNCT) as one of 304 teams across 40 states.

Eastside entered two of the 23 Georgia teams competing at the national championship.

Eric Adams, who has served as coach at Eastside for 20 years, highlighted how his students can benefit from that experience.

“It gave [the students] an eye-opening view of just how good teams are around the country,” Adams said. “I think this year motivated them to get better and do better next year.”

The quiz bowl team has competed at HSNCT before in 2012, 2015, 2018 and 2019. In the 2022-23 school term, too, the Eagles competed in approximately 12-13 local tournaments and placed in the top 15 percent of the field of some of those tournaments.

As a result of those showings, Eastside had two teams to compete at this year’s HSNCT. The two teams were labeled “A team” and “B team.”

“A team” was composed of Breanna Epps, Colin McGowan, Simon Reid and Jessica Wilson while the “B team” featured Daniel Bartello, Katie Bryan and Aaron Mull.

Eastside A finished the preliminary rounds with a 4-6 record. Eastside B finished the preliminary rounds with a 3-7 record.

A Team:

Defeated Ridgefield from Washington 180-155 in round 10

Lost 195-190 to Bronx Science in round 12

Lost to Dorman from Roebuck, South Carolina, 195-180 in round 13

Defeated Lakota West from West Chester, Ohio 170-165 in round 17;

Lost to Adlai E. Stevenson A from Lincolnshire, Illinois, 205-200 in round 20.

B Team:

Lost to Chattahoochee D 165-75 in round 11

Defeated Bainbridge in round 12 while on the brink of elimination

Lost to Wise-Central from Norton, Virginia, ending their shot at the playoffs.

Adams believes his team’s performance this year can motivate them for future success.

“It’s just the motivation you get from going to tournaments and competing,” Adams said. “When you fall short, be motivated to try and get better and be more competitive for the next tournament. With this being our last tournament for this year, I think they are motivated for next year. And I expect that we’ll probably make it back to the national championship and finish with a better record and even make the playoffs.”