Eastside High School announces 2023 homecoming court

COVINGTON, Ga. — Last week, the 2023 Homecoming Court for the Eastside Eagles was announced.

It is led off by 12 seniors being voted onto the class’ homecoming and talon courts.

Destiny Carter, Ruthie Chism, Jackson DeLoach, Serenity Hays, Brianna Leverett and Laura Shepard are on the homecoming court. Raiden Avery, Cameron Brown, Gabe Guerrero, Jacorey Jackson, Grayson Poynter and Johnny Redmond III make up the talon court.

Representing ninth grade on the homecoming court are Kaydence Cargile, Kennady Dennis and Myah Dunston. The ninth grade talon court is made up Dae’vion Clark, Micah Mostek and Gavin Pate.

Tenth grade homecoming court representatives are Blythe Edgar, Amanda Hunter and Presley Jewell. The sophomore talon court is composed of Jefferson Moss, Fernando Portillo and Luke Rister.

Bailey Franklin, Breanna McKibben and Milonnia Shamsiddin make up the 11th grade homecoming court while Bailey Benson, Tyler Marks and Demetrius Simplice are on the 11th grade talon court.

This week, Eastside will celebrate its annual homecoming. The festivities will end when the Eagles’ football team faces Loganville on Friday night at Sharp Stadium.



