Eastside High in Newton County names top 2021 students

Eastside High School announces the top 10 graduates of the Class of 2021.

Graduating at the top of the class is valedictorian, Joyce Li, and salutatorian, Cason Kauffmann.

Rounding out the top 10 graduates in alphabetical order are Ziana Benjiman, Hannah Gaston, Lauren Gates, Jada Harrison, Warth Haymore, Ray Holt, Frances Prieto, and Arianna Thomas.

• Joyce Li — The Class of 2021 valedictorian plans to attend Georgia Tech in the fall and major in Computer Science. She chose Eric Adams as her favorite teacher.

• Cason Kauffmann — The Class of 2021 salutatorian plans on attending Georgia Tech in the fall to pursue a degree in mathematics. He chose Tony Chatfield as his favorite teacher.

• Ziana Benjiman plans to attend Grinnell College in the fall on a full-ride QuestBridge National Match College Scholarship. She chose Leslie Welborn as her favorite teacher.

• Hannah Gaston plans to attend Georgia Tech in the fall and major in biochemistry. She chose Julia Chatfield as her favorite teacher.

• Lauren Gates plans to attend Clemson University in the fall and major in business. She chose Kelly Shaughnessy as her favorite teacher.

• Jada Harrison plans to attend college in the fall and major in criminal justice before attending law school. She chose Tony Brooks as her favorite teacher.

• Warth Haymore plans to attend college in the fall and study film and computer science. He chose Betsy Proffitt as his favorite teacher.

• Ray Holt plans to attend college in the fall to earn a degree in mechanical engineering. He chose Michael Poor as his favorite teacher.

• Frances Prieito plans to attend the University of Georgia in the fall and major in animal science or biology. She chose David Hornbeck as her favorite teacher.

• Arianna Thomas plans to attend college in the fall and major in mathematics with a possible minor in environmental science. She chose Josh Cook as her favorite teacher.