Dr. Lennye Hestad named Piedmont Academy’s teacher of the year

MONTICELLO, Ga. — Piedmont Academy is proud to announce our Teacher of the Year. Piedmont Academy’s 2023 Teacher of the Year is Dr. Lennye Hestad.

Currently, she is the middle school English Language Arts (ELA) teacher. Her teaching career has spanned a total of 40-plus years.

Along with her husband, Dan, they are the parents of three Piedmont Academy alumni: Dr. Drew Hestad (Class of 2003), Matt Hestad (Class of 2008) and Gabe Hestad (Class of 2014).

“I am so honored to be selected as Piedmont’s Teacher of the Year,” Hestad said. “Piedmont has been such a blessing to our family over the years, and I’m so thankful God has given me the opportunity to share my knowledge with the next generation of Cougars.”



