Board of Education discusses FY25 millage rate

NEWTON COUNTY — The Newton County School System’s Board of Education discussed the tentative millage rate for the 2025 school year during one of three public hearings on Tuesday.

The proposed rate was to remain unchanged at 16 mills, which continues to be the lowest that it has been in around 25 years.

The 16-mill rate is projected to create $90.83 million in gross tax revenue for the 2025 budget — a $6 million increase from the amount produced this year.

“This rate is designed to balance fiscal responsibility with economic realities ensuring sustainable funding for public education while supporting the communities needs,” said chief financial officer Erica Robinson.

The school system is funded through a combination of 58 percent from the state and 42 percent locally, with most local funds coming from property tax revenue.

Newton County’s tax digest — the combined value of taxable property in the county — increased from $4.22 billion last year to $5.29 billion this year, and has steadily been increasing since 2015. The estimated value for 2025 is an increase to $5.67 billion.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a substantial increase in home value which caused significant growth in tax digest. As a result, the board has decreased the millage rate in four of the last five years.

“The current financial environment that we find ourselves in is complex and constantly changing,” said superintendent Dr. Duke Bradley III.

In accordance with the mandated millage sharing between school districts, which remains Georgia’s primary method of funding public schools, local share of five mills is planned to increase with the tax digest raising.

This increase is planned to occur through 2027 and correspondingly leads to a reduction in state funding. Over the next three years this reduction is estimated to a total of $9.5 million, or 1.69 mills.

While discussing the initiative Trey Bailey, District 1 representative, brought up the fact that the tax digest in the county has more than doubled which means that the taxes collected from the school system has nearly doubled.

Concerned for the community, Bailey said that if they keep the rate at 16 mills, it would mean that citizens would have a gross tax of over $90 million. Keeping in mind that the district has a healthy ending fund balance, he proposed that the board consider a lower millage rate.

“It would show good faith on the board’s account of trying to help its citizens where tax assessments are getting higher and higher every year, particularly in the last seven years,” Bailey said. “Our citizens have taken a beating when it comes to local tax digests.”

Vice-chair Shakila Henderson-Baker agreed with Bailey and recommended that there should be more millage rate options proposed.

After discussion the board agreed that a millage rate of 15.75 and 15.5 should also be calculated with the 2025 budget.

These calculations will be heard at the second public hearing July 23 at 9 a.m. The same day at 5 p.m there will be a final hearing and the millage rate is set to be adopted at 7 p.m that night.

“Any determinations that emerge from these hearings will most certainly have an impact on the years ahead,” Bradley said.