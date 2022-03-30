Alcovy High assistant principal named Nobel Educator of Distinction

— The National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS) recently selected Alcovy High School assistant principal Ron Edwards as a Claes Nobel Educator of Distinction.

Edwards was nominated by a student for outstanding dedication and commitment to excellence in the profession.

“I am honored to be recognized by the National Society of High School Scholars as a Claes Nobel Educator of Distinction,” said Edwards.

“As an administrator, one of my goals is to promote an environment that fosters passion and devotion to inspire students as they grow and develop as scholars, leaders, and productive citizens. I have worked with so many students in my 16 years in education and to realize that my work is truly having an impact is refreshing and encouraging.

“I possess a calling to educate all students, a passion for helping students to become well-rounded and prepared for the future, and a responsibility to lead initiatives that create innovative and sustainable opportunities for learner equity and accountability.

"I am grateful for this opportunity to represent Alcovy High School and the Newton County School System, and I look forward to my continuous professional growth, so that my work may continue to help all stakeholders.”

Each year student members of NSHSS are invited to nominate the educator who has made the most significant contribution to their academic career for the Claes Nobel Educator of Distinction award. This honor recognizes exemplary educators whose passion and devotion inspire their students to grow and develop as scholars, leaders, and citizens.

The NSHSS seeks to advance the goals and aspirations of high-achieving students through unique learning experiences, scholarships, internships, international study, and peer networks.

From attending the annual Nobel Week festivities in Stockholm, Sweden, to internships with major corporations and government agencies, pre-college summer study programs, and more than $2 million in exclusive scholarships awarded annually, NSHSS is continually seeking new ways to provide lifetime learning and growth opportunities for academically talented and accomplished student leaders, and the educators who support them.

"Dedicated educators who exhibit a commitment to excellence deserve our highest praise and appreciation," said NSHSS President James W. Lewis. "Through our Educators of Distinction program and the grants we provide to support professional development and enrich classroom instruction, we hope to acknowledge and encourage the vital work of the teachers, counselors and administrators who are shaping the intellect and character of our young scholars."



Formed in 2002 by James W. Lewis and Claes Nobel, senior member of the family that established the Nobel Prizes, the NSHSS recognizes academic excellence at the high school level and helps to advance the goals and aspirations of high-achieving students through unique learning experiences, scholarships, internships, international study, and peer networks.