2023 SAT results announced by Newton County Schools

NEWTON COUNTY –Newton County School System (NCSS) students scored a 966 composite on the 2023 SAT including a 502 Evidenced-Based Reading and Writing score and 464 score on Math. Alcovy High School test takers compiled a 927 composite score with a 487 score in Evidenced-Based Reading and Writing and 440 in Math. At Newton High, students attained a 958 composite score, including a 497 in Evidenced-Based Reading and Writing and 461 in Math.



HIGHLIGHTS:

Newton High School students posted increases across the board in 2023, raising both their Evidenced-Based Reading and Writing and also Math scores significantly. As a result, the school’s composite score also saw gains in 2023. In addition, with their results, Eastside High School students bested the nation’s public school system students in both Evidenced-Based Reading and Writing and the composite score and matched the national score for Math.

The SAT is a national college entrance exam some colleges and universities utilize to measure critical thinking skills students need for academic success in college. The SAT assesses how well students analyze and solve problems. It is typically taken by high school juniors and seniors.



“I applaud all of our students who sat for the 2023 Scholastic Aptitude Test,” said NCSS Interim Superintendent Benjamin Roundtree. “It is my hope these dynamic young people will continue to pursue excellence in their education attainment. You make us all proud.”