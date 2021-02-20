Walton County homeowner charged with arson

MONROE, Ga. — The owner of a home that caught fire Wednesday morning has been charged with arson.

Lauren Ann Macke, 28, was served with a second-degree arson warrant after her arrest earlier in the day.

Walton County and Loganville firefighters arrived at her home at 5262 Meridian Lake Drive in unincorporated Monroe at about 7:25 a.m. to a call of a fire. It was extinguished quickly, and within hours investigators ruled it was set intentionally.

“Our investigators found two areas of fire origin and, upon further examination of the scene, determined no accidental cause,” acting state Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King said.

“After interviewing the owner of the home, Ms. Macke, a warrant was taken out for her arrest.”

Macke was arrested at her home on charges of possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear on a Probate Court matter from 2020.

She remained in the county jail Thursday morning with no bond set.

County tax records show she received the 1,500-square-foot home in a deed of gift in 2018.

Walton County Fire Rescue, the state fire marshal’s office and Walton County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the investigation.