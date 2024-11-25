Uncle hospitalized after being stabbed by nephew

NEWTON COUNTY – A fight between an uncle and nephew led to one hospitalization and one arrest.

Deputies with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) say that 24-year-old Ethan Parks of Covington stabbed his uncle, 37-year Jason Durden. The incident happened at a residence on Pickens Road on Nov. 21.

It is not currently clear why the two were fighting. Durden was transported to a local hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

Parks was arrested and faces charges of aggravated assault under the Family Violence Act. He is being held at the Newton County Detention Center, according to a news release from the NCSO.



