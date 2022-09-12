Two shot and killed during custody exchange in Newton County

COVINGTON, Ga. — Two people were killed and a suspect was being held at the county detention center today after a shooting during a custody exchange Sunday night in southwest Newton.

The suspect, identified as Marquez Smith, 34, turned himself in to the sheriff’s office after initially being on the run following the 6:15 p.m. incident on Pebble Lane in southwest Newton, 11 Alive News reported.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a home off Pebble Lane in reference to a person shot.

An NCSO statement said a man and woman had arrived at the location to drop off the woman's 15-year-old daughter — who did not want to get out and go.

The person accused in the shooting then walked down the driveway and shot both the man and woman sitting inside the car, 11 Alive reported. The two victims then attempted to drive away in the car but ultimately hit a mailbox — where deputies say they found them, the news station reported.

The man driving the car was pronounced dead on the scene. The woman died in the ambulance while being taken to the hospital, 11 Alive reported

No information was given on the victims’ identity, nor information about if the girl was injured.

Smith was initially on the run after left the scene driving a silver 2008 Ford F-250 pick-up truck but later turned himself in, the station reported.

He was charged with two counts of Murder, Aggravated Assault and Cruelty to Children and one count of Possession of a Firearm, according to sheriff’s office records.

Smith has a lengthy arrest history dating to 2005, jail records show.

This is a developing story. Watch covnews.com for new developments.