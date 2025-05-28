Two arrested following gunfire in Academy Springs Park on Sunday

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Covington Police Department (CPD) announced on Wednesday via Facebook that they have apprehended and charged two suspects in connection with the Academy Springs Park shooting that took place over the weekend.

According to the CPD, Levester Taylor of Atlanta and Dy’men Henderson of Lawrenceville were both arrested and face various charges.

Following an investigation, CPD authorities determined that Taylor was the gunman behind Sunday’s shooting, which took place at a birthday party in Academy Springs Park in Covington. Initial police investigations pointed to an argument stemming from a domestic dispute.

The release states that investigators determined that Taylor and Henderson had traveled to Academy Springs Park for the birthday party when they, as well as other victims, began to argue. The argument escalated, leading to Taylor opening fire at the victims, who were reportedly uninjured.

Taylor has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a first offender and cruelty to children in the third degree.

Henderson is being charged with two counts of aggravated assault, cruelty to children in the third degree and giving false statements.