Teenager arrested for involvement in shooting

NEWTON COUNTY – A shooting involving two teenagers left one injured and one arrested.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) responded to the area of Fieldstone Ln. and Trelawney Ave. on Wednesday in reference to a discharged gun.

A 17-year old – whose name was not identified – was injured at the scene where he was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Upon further investigation, deputies determined Rushawn Wilson, also age 17, to be the suspect behind the shooting.

An NCSO press release stated that Wilson and the unidentified male had known each other and “had a previous altercation.”

The NCSO SWAT team located Wilson at a residence on Camerons Way where he was arrested without incident.

Wilson is being held at the Newton County Detention Center where he is charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a handgun by a person under the age of 18.