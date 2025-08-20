Suspect's identity released in Blackbird Circle shooting

NEWTON COUNTY — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) has identified 28-year-old Anthony Stanley, of Conyers, as the suspect in a Monday afternoon shooting.

A news release from the NCSO said that two vehicles were in an accident on Blackbird Circle on Aug. 18 around 3:45 p.m. Following the initial accident, the scene “escalated to a shooting” according to the release.

One suspect, now identified as Stanley, was taken into police custody. A booking report for Stanley includes charges of felony terroristic threats and acts, felony false imprisonment, felony possession of a firearm or knife during commission and two counts of felony aggravated assault.

One person was hospitalized after being injured at the scene. There is no update readily available regarding this individual’s condition.

The incident remains under NCSO investigation.