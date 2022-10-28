Students face charges after fight in hall of Alcovy High School in Covington

COVINGTON, Ga. —Two students this week were arrested on charges connected to a fight in which a third student and a teacher were struck in a hallway of Alcovy High School.

The students, both aged 17 years old, were arrested on charges of Battery and Disrupting a Public School and booked into the Newton County Detention Center.

An incident report stated that School Resource Officers Antoinette Major, Ashton Elder and Selvin Bruce responded to a fight between three students in the hallway of the school on Georgia Hwy. 36 on Tuesday, Oct. 25, about 12:45 p.m.



“After the students were separated and the incident was investigated by deputies and administrative personnel, both aggressors were placed under arrest and removed to the Newton County (Law Enforcement Center),” the report stated.

“Students’ parents were notified at time of arrest,” an officer wrote.



No information was given about what led to the altercation.

Newton County School System spokesperson Sherri Partee said the two aggressors involved in the incident ”will be disciplined for violating the Student Code of Conduct and may also face legal charges as a result of the incident."

Those charged were each described as being 220 and 250 pounds, while the teacher who was struck was described as being 157 pounds and 54 years old. No physical description was given of the juvenile victim.

“A student and teacher were struck during the incident but neither sustained injuries,” Partee said.



