UPDATED: Shooting at Covington plant leaves one dead

EDITOR'S NOTE: This is a developing story. New details have been added to this version.

COVINGTON, Ga. — Covington police were investigating today after a reported shooting that left one dead at the General Mills plant in northeast Covington.

A suspect was in custody and being interviewed by police following the 11:40 a.m. incident at the cereal production plant at 15200 Industrial Park Blvd NE, a CPD spokesman said.

Officers were investigating the possibility the shooting occurred after one employee was confronted about some "odd behavior" he was exhibiting, after which the suspect shot and killed someone, the spokesman said.

Company officials evacuated the plant as a safety precaution, said CPD Capt. Brent Fuesting.

"There was never any other danger to any other employee," he said.

The victim will not be identified until next of kin are notified, he said. More information was not immediately available.

General Mills spokesperson Mollie Wulff said in a statement, "Our Covington, Ga., facility reported a shooting incident this morning.

"Law enforcement apprehended the individual. We are working with local law enforcement," Wulff said.

It was the second incident on the grounds of the plant in two months.

A student pilot and instructor from Gwinnett County died April 21 after their Cessna airplane crashed into parked tractor-trailers in a lot on the grounds of the plant.