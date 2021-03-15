One driver identified in Newton County wreck that killed two on I-20

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol today was continuing to investigate a Sunday, March 14, wreck in Newton County in which two died on I-20 west of Ga. Highway 11.

Kuan Zheng, 63, was the driver of a vehicle that crossed the center median and struck another vehicle about 4:30 p.m. on eastbound I-20 between the exits for state highways 11 and 142, said GSP spokesman Lt. Mark Riley.

Identities of the two victims were not being released because next of kin had not been notified, he said.

GSP’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team was assisting in the investigation that was not complete this morning, Riley said.

Preliminary results showed the incident occurred after a silver Toyota RAV4 driven by Zheng was traveling west on I-20 in the left lane, two miles west of Ga. Highway 11 at mile marker 96, Riley said.

The RAV4 failed to maintain its lane, struck a silver Chrysler 200 traveling beside it in the right lane, and the driver steered left, a report stated.

Riley said the RAV4 traveled into the grass median, turned onto its side and traveled into the eastbound lanes of I-20.

It entered the right east lane, struck a Toyota Tacoma traveling east on I-20 and both vehicles came to rest on the south shoulder, he said.

The driver and front seat passenger of the Toyota Tacoma died, while the driver of the RAV4, identified as Zheng, sustained serious injuries and was transported to Atlanta Medical Center, Riley said.

Investigators closed both lanes after the 4:30 p.m. incident, which tied up traffic for hours on I-20 before all lanes were opened by 8:40 p.m., according to GDOT.

No charges had been placed in the incident this morning, Riley said.



