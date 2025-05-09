Newton County native charged with threatening school in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) arrested a Newton County native who taught at a school 75 miles east of Covington.

Mason Garrett, 22, was arrested on April 29 for making verbal threats at Warren County High School (WCHS), where he is a teacher.

According to a press release from the GBI, Garrett – a 2020 Alcovy High School graduate – allegedly made verbal threats to shoot staff and students at WCHS. The incident reportedly occurred on school premises on April 24.

“On Monday, April 28, 2025, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer requested the GBI to investigate a potential incident involving terroristic threats and acts made by a teacher at the school,” the press release states.

The following day, the GBI arrested Garrett and charged him with one felony count of terroristic threats and acts. He was booked into the McDuffie County Jail.

The GBI is continuing to investigate the situation. Following the investigation, Garrett will be prosecuted in the Toombs Judicial Circuit.

The GBI requests that anyone with information call 706-595-2575. Additionally, anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or on the See Something, Send Something mobile app.