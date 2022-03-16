Newton County Jail Log, March 16, 2022

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Travis R. Alexander, 32, Village Green Cir, Conyers, was arrested March 9 and held for other agency
Stacey P. Alvarez, 50, Smith Store Rd, Covington, was arrested March 14 and charged with DUI and limited driving permits for certain offenders
Shiteya R. Bauknight, 35, Piedmont Cir, Covington, was arrested March 11 and charged with violate family violence order
Tahaqua A. Brooks, 32, Trelawney Ln, Covington, was arrested March 13 and charged with DUI
Bobby R. Chambers, III, 23, Little Rd, Milledgeville, was arrested March 9 and back for court
Donyial J. Campbell, 35, Hwy 81, Oxford, was arrested March 15 and charged with probation violation
Bryant O. Chambers, 25, Park Place, Stone Mountain, was arrested March 9 and charged with failure to appear
Michael S. Copeland, 20, Ann Court, Covington, was arrested March 14 back for court
Dajonn J. Dolberry, 34, Crossbill Trl, Covington, was arrested March 9 and charged with cruelty to children and simple battery
Jazzmyn M. Edwards, 24, Seven Oak Ln, East Point, was arrested March 15 and charged with deposit account fraud
Gerald L. Evans, 23, Fairway Trail, Covington, was arrested March 14 bond revoked
Matthew B. Gunter, 56, Bullock Ln, Loganville, was arrested March 11 and court sentenced
Kristen D. Hamlin, 30, Windcrest Terrace, Covington, was arrested March 11 and charged with driving w/o a license no license on file, DUI, following too closely and open container
Douglas C. Hammond, 40, Hwy. 162, Covington, was arrested March 11 and charged with burglary
Deandra R. Hampton, 33, Heritage Oakes, Stone Mountain, was arrested March 10 and charged with probation violation
Judi G. Hays, 36, Elizabeth St, Covington, was arrested March 9 and charged with probation violation
Ladrika Hughes, 43, Kirkland Rd, Covington, was arrested March 15 and charged with stalking
Jabrylon U. Jones, 18, Lunford Circle, Covington, was arrested March 11 and court sentenced 48 hours
Doreen M. James, 56, Heaton Hill Dr, Covington, was arrested March 14 and charged with 214 counts financial transaction card fraud, forgery and willful fail to report abuse of disabled adult
Jacquelyn M. Lau, 59, Melton Way, Covington, was arrested March 10 and charge with driving while license suspended, DUI and following too close
Christian D. Martinez, 26, Brown Bridge Road, Covington, was arrested March 10 and charged with probation violation
Benjamin Moore, 31, Spring St, Atlanta, was arrested March 15 and charged with aggravated assault and battery
Willie M. Sims, 54, Moreland St, Roxbury, Massachusetts, was arrested March 12 and charged with DUI and terroristic threats and acts
Keion Stanley, 28, Puckett St, Covington, was arrested March 15 and back for court
Jahilyssa A. Thomas, 26, Mountain Way, Covington, was arrested March 9 and charged with probation violation and theft of service
Martin S. Watkins, 37, East Richardson St, Oxford, was arrested March 14 and charged with battery
Saniya D. Willis, 17, Piedmont Circle, Covington, was arrested March 12 and charged with criminal damage to property
Lutricia A. Wright, 56, Broken Branch, Covington, was arrested March 14 and court sentenced
Isaac A. Yates, 32, Kennitt Rd, Covington, was arrested March 9 and charged with burglary and probation violation
Cetera C. Anderson, 24, Stoney Point, Covington,, was arrested March 6 and charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer
Jontavis J. Biggs, 41, Mote Rd, Covington, was arrested March 2 and charged with disrupting public school
Joseph V. Blarcom, 36, Augusta Woods Dr, Villa Rica, was arrested March 4 and charged with DUI
Matthew B. Burley, 41, Ga Hwy 81s, Covington, was arrested March 5 and charged with aggravated assault
Keith A, Dawson, Jr, 29, Kirkland Rd, Covington, was arrested March 2 and charged with simple battery
Gerry W. Drake, 55, Lake Ridge Dr, Conyers, was arrested March 3 and charged with possession of methamphetamine
Shanquisha B. Dyer, 21, Rapahoe Trl, Atlanta, was arrested March 3 and charged with failure to appear, theft by taking
Donte’ D. Wilson-Hunte, 31, Lakeview Trl, Covington, was arrested March 4 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charges
Alexander Orozco, 23, Elcar Way, Conyers, was arrested March 7 and charged with battery
Gregory M. Stokes, 25, Post Rd, Shady Dale, was arrested March 3 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charges
Frank Richard Richmond III, 38, Lou Page Lane, Richmond Hill, was arrested March 3 and court sentenced
David L. Johnson, 52, Oakland Ave, Conyers, was arrested March 4 and charged with probation violation
Jimmy Lee, 31, Chesterfield, Covington, was arrested March 4 and charged with battery
Lee Ann Massey, 39, Gauntt Rd, Oxford, was arrested March 7 and court sentenced
John T. McElwaney, 44, Roscoe Davis Rd, Monroe, was arrested March 4 and court sentenced 10 days
Douglas M. Parker, 35, Moss Rd, Covington, was arrested March 2 and charged with aggravated cruelty to animals
Shane A. Robinson, 27, Avery Dr, Covington, was arrested March 5 and charged with aggravated assault, murder, possession of firearm or knife during commission, reckless conduct
Albert D. Ross, 55, Palmer Dr, Monroe, was arrested March 3 and court sentenced 10 days
Heaven I. Smith, 20, homeless, was arrested March 8 and charged with entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony
Hayly M. Spence, 18, Rocky Plain Rd, Covington, was arrested March 2 and court sentenced
Joseph A. Taylor, 32, Spoondill Rd, Jonesboro, was arrested March 8 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charges
Anna N. Walters, 43, Bermuda Dr, Conyers, was arrested March 2 and charged with DUI and open container
Ronald N. Williams, 49, Meriwether Rd, Milledgeville, was arrested March 8 and court sentenced 60 days
Brent E. Wilson, 33, Keswick Village, Conyers, was arrested March 5 and charged with probation violation
Nathan C. Yarbrough, 20, Millcrest Dr, Covington, was arrested March 8 and charged with aggravated child molestation, computer or electronic pornography and statutory rape
COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
Ryan Briggs, 29, Nixon Circle, Covington, was arrested March 10 and charged with criminal trespass and simple battery
Jeffery G. Day, 29, Hudson St, Oxford, was arrested March 12 and charged with theft of lost/mislaid property
Demitrius L. Howard, 37, Highgroove Dr, Covington, was arrested March 14 and charge with aggravated assault, child support arrest order and probation violation
Quintavious D. Reed, 19, Avonlea Dr, Covington, was arrested March 12 and charged with carrying a concealed weapon, simple assault and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers
Shaquanta R. Sandford, 39, Johnson Drive, Covington, was arrested March 13 and charged with DUI, failure to stop at stop sign, improper lane usage and open container
Rashawn D. Wilson, 26, Greenleaf Rd, Conyers, was arrested March 10 and charged with probation violation and simple battery
Charles A. Arnold, 38, Embarcadero Dr, Lithonia, was arrested March 2 and charged with criminal trespass
Keith J. Banko, 34, Legion Dr, Covington, was arrested March 6 and charged with battery, criminal trespass and obstruction or hindering persons making emergency telephone call
Susan A. Bohanon, 48, Heard Street, Flovilla, was arrested March 8 and charged with crossing guard line with drugs, driving under the influence of alcohol, drug to be keep in original container, improper lane usage and possession of a schedule IV controlled substance
Jamari D. Campbell, 21, Cherry Hill, Conyers, was arrested March 3 and charged with theft by shoplifting and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers
Christopher E. Fuerst, 32, Irwin Bridge Rd, Conyers, was arrested March 7 and charged with unregistered motor vehicle
Kemond Love, 19, Morgan Circle, Madison, was arrested March 7 and charged with probation violation
David A. Snellgrove, 31, Fairway Trail, Covington, was arrested March 4 and charged with aggravated assault, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
PORTERDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Donald G. Aiken, 38, Chartley Drive, Lilburn, was arrested March 11 and charged with drug related object, DUI, hit and run, improper lane usage, marijuana-possess less than 1 oz., open container and violation of drug free zone
Terrance M. Hardeman, 40, Hightower Trail, Social Circle, was arrested March 13 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, use of license plate to misrepresent identity of vehicle and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
OXFORD POLICE DEPARTMENT
Alecia C. Cost, 38, Longstreet Circle, Oxford, was arrested March 7 and charged with aggravated assault