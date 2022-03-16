Newton County Jail Log, March 16, 2022

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Travis R. Alexander, 32, Village Green Cir, Conyers, was arrested March 9 and held for other agency

Stacey P. Alvarez, 50, Smith Store Rd, Covington, was arrested March 14 and charged with DUI and limited driving permits for certain offenders

Shiteya R. Bauknight, 35, Piedmont Cir, Covington, was arrested March 11 and charged with violate family violence order

Tahaqua A. Brooks, 32, Trelawney Ln, Covington, was arrested March 13 and charged with DUI

Bobby R. Chambers, III, 23, Little Rd, Milledgeville, was arrested March 9 and back for court

Donyial J. Campbell, 35, Hwy 81, Oxford, was arrested March 15 and charged with probation violation

Bryant O. Chambers, 25, Park Place, Stone Mountain, was arrested March 9 and charged with failure to appear

Michael S. Copeland, 20, Ann Court, Covington, was arrested March 14 back for court

Dajonn J. Dolberry, 34, Crossbill Trl, Covington, was arrested March 9 and charged with cruelty to children and simple battery

Jazzmyn M. Edwards, 24, Seven Oak Ln, East Point, was arrested March 15 and charged with deposit account fraud

Gerald L. Evans, 23, Fairway Trail, Covington, was arrested March 14 bond revoked

Matthew B. Gunter, 56, Bullock Ln, Loganville, was arrested March 11 and court sentenced

Kristen D. Hamlin, 30, Windcrest Terrace, Covington, was arrested March 11 and charged with driving w/o a license no license on file, DUI, following too closely and open container

Douglas C. Hammond, 40, Hwy. 162, Covington, was arrested March 11 and charged with burglary

Deandra R. Hampton, 33, Heritage Oakes, Stone Mountain, was arrested March 10 and charged with probation violation

Judi G. Hays, 36, Elizabeth St, Covington, was arrested March 9 and charged with probation violation

Ladrika Hughes, 43, Kirkland Rd, Covington, was arrested March 15 and charged with stalking

Jabrylon U. Jones, 18, Lunford Circle, Covington, was arrested March 11 and court sentenced 48 hours

Doreen M. James, 56, Heaton Hill Dr, Covington, was arrested March 14 and charged with 214 counts financial transaction card fraud, forgery and willful fail to report abuse of disabled adult

Jacquelyn M. Lau, 59, Melton Way, Covington, was arrested March 10 and charge with driving while license suspended, DUI and following too close

Christian D. Martinez, 26, Brown Bridge Road, Covington, was arrested March 10 and charged with probation violation

Benjamin Moore, 31, Spring St, Atlanta, was arrested March 15 and charged with aggravated assault and battery

Willie M. Sims, 54, Moreland St, Roxbury, Massachusetts, was arrested March 12 and charged with DUI and terroristic threats and acts

Keion Stanley, 28, Puckett St, Covington, was arrested March 15 and back for court

Jahilyssa A. Thomas, 26, Mountain Way, Covington, was arrested March 9 and charged with probation violation and theft of service

Martin S. Watkins, 37, East Richardson St, Oxford, was arrested March 14 and charged with battery

Saniya D. Willis, 17, Piedmont Circle, Covington, was arrested March 12 and charged with criminal damage to property

Lutricia A. Wright, 56, Broken Branch, Covington, was arrested March 14 and court sentenced

Isaac A. Yates, 32, Kennitt Rd, Covington, was arrested March 9 and charged with burglary and probation violation

Cetera C. Anderson, 24, Stoney Point, Covington,, was arrested March 6 and charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer

Jontavis J. Biggs, 41, Mote Rd, Covington, was arrested March 2 and charged with disrupting public school

Joseph V. Blarcom, 36, Augusta Woods Dr, Villa Rica, was arrested March 4 and charged with DUI

Matthew B. Burley, 41, Ga Hwy 81s, Covington, was arrested March 5 and charged with aggravated assault

Keith A, Dawson, Jr, 29, Kirkland Rd, Covington, was arrested March 2 and charged with simple battery

Gerry W. Drake, 55, Lake Ridge Dr, Conyers, was arrested March 3 and charged with possession of methamphetamine

Shanquisha B. Dyer, 21, Rapahoe Trl, Atlanta, was arrested March 3 and charged with failure to appear, theft by taking

Donte’ D. Wilson-Hunte, 31, Lakeview Trl, Covington, was arrested March 4 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charges

Alexander Orozco, 23, Elcar Way, Conyers, was arrested March 7 and charged with battery

Gregory M. Stokes, 25, Post Rd, Shady Dale, was arrested March 3 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charges

Frank Richard Richmond III, 38, Lou Page Lane, Richmond Hill, was arrested March 3 and court sentenced

David L. Johnson, 52, Oakland Ave, Conyers, was arrested March 4 and charged with probation violation

Jimmy Lee, 31, Chesterfield, Covington, was arrested March 4 and charged with battery

Lee Ann Massey, 39, Gauntt Rd, Oxford, was arrested March 7 and court sentenced

John T. McElwaney, 44, Roscoe Davis Rd, Monroe, was arrested March 4 and court sentenced 10 days

Douglas M. Parker, 35, Moss Rd, Covington, was arrested March 2 and charged with aggravated cruelty to animals

Shane A. Robinson, 27, Avery Dr, Covington, was arrested March 5 and charged with aggravated assault, murder, possession of firearm or knife during commission, reckless conduct

Albert D. Ross, 55, Palmer Dr, Monroe, was arrested March 3 and court sentenced 10 days

Heaven I. Smith, 20, homeless, was arrested March 8 and charged with entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony

Hayly M. Spence, 18, Rocky Plain Rd, Covington, was arrested March 2 and court sentenced

Joseph A. Taylor, 32, Spoondill Rd, Jonesboro, was arrested March 8 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charges

Anna N. Walters, 43, Bermuda Dr, Conyers, was arrested March 2 and charged with DUI and open container

Ronald N. Williams, 49, Meriwether Rd, Milledgeville, was arrested March 8 and court sentenced 60 days

Brent E. Wilson, 33, Keswick Village, Conyers, was arrested March 5 and charged with probation violation

Nathan C. Yarbrough, 20, Millcrest Dr, Covington, was arrested March 8 and charged with aggravated child molestation, computer or electronic pornography and statutory rape

COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT



Ryan Briggs, 29, Nixon Circle, Covington, was arrested March 10 and charged with criminal trespass and simple battery

Jeffery G. Day, 29, Hudson St, Oxford, was arrested March 12 and charged with theft of lost/mislaid property

Demitrius L. Howard, 37, Highgroove Dr, Covington, was arrested March 14 and charge with aggravated assault, child support arrest order and probation violation

Quintavious D. Reed, 19, Avonlea Dr, Covington, was arrested March 12 and charged with carrying a concealed weapon, simple assault and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers

Shaquanta R. Sandford, 39, Johnson Drive, Covington, was arrested March 13 and charged with DUI, failure to stop at stop sign, improper lane usage and open container

Rashawn D. Wilson, 26, Greenleaf Rd, Conyers, was arrested March 10 and charged with probation violation and simple battery

Charles A. Arnold, 38, Embarcadero Dr, Lithonia, was arrested March 2 and charged with criminal trespass

Keith J. Banko, 34, Legion Dr, Covington, was arrested March 6 and charged with battery, criminal trespass and obstruction or hindering persons making emergency telephone call

Susan A. Bohanon, 48, Heard Street, Flovilla, was arrested March 8 and charged with crossing guard line with drugs, driving under the influence of alcohol, drug to be keep in original container, improper lane usage and possession of a schedule IV controlled substance

Jamari D. Campbell, 21, Cherry Hill, Conyers, was arrested March 3 and charged with theft by shoplifting and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers

Christopher E. Fuerst, 32, Irwin Bridge Rd, Conyers, was arrested March 7 and charged with unregistered motor vehicle

Kemond Love, 19, Morgan Circle, Madison, was arrested March 7 and charged with probation violation

David A. Snellgrove, 31, Fairway Trail, Covington, was arrested March 4 and charged with aggravated assault, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

PORTERDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT



Donald G. Aiken, 38, Chartley Drive, Lilburn, was arrested March 11 and charged with drug related object, DUI, hit and run, improper lane usage, marijuana-possess less than 1 oz., open container and violation of drug free zone

Terrance M. Hardeman, 40, Hightower Trail, Social Circle, was arrested March 13 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, use of license plate to misrepresent identity of vehicle and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

OXFORD POLICE DEPARTMENT

Alecia C. Cost, 38, Longstreet Circle, Oxford, was arrested March 7 and charged with aggravated assault