Newton County Jail Log, June 24, 2020

Covington Police Department

William Clay Barrett, 48, Homeless, was arrested June 21 and held for parole.

Jacorrius Armon Crum, 21, 60 Parkwood Drive, Covington, was arrested June 18 and charged with disorderly conduct.

Roddreques Latavius Joiner, 35, 7133 Turner Lake Circle, Covington, was arrested June 21 and held for probation.

Che Levar Simons, 29, 4841 Bendhill Drive, Hamsburge, NC, was arrested June 19 and held for other agency.

Newton County Sheriff’s Office

Jean Raymond Aspilaire, 34, 330 Hinton Chase Pkwy, Covington, was arrested June 17 and charged with simple battery-family violence.

Benjamin Anthony Blake, 37, 2113 Grand Gleston Pass, Conyers, was arrested June 22 and charged with burglary and arson.

Jeremiah Martin Fuller, 41, 688 Henderson Mill Road, Covington, was court sentenced to serve four days June 19.

Trent Michael Hernandez, 28, 45 Franklin way, Covington, was court sentenced June 22.

Dennis Eugene Huffman, 56, 66 Meriwether Lane, Villa Rica, was court sentenced June 17.

Joel Thomas Hughes, 55, 2811 Broach Road, Monroe, was arrested June 19 and charged with probation violation for fingerprintable charge.

Leroy Kelly, 55, 5195 Tew Lane, Covington, was court sentenced June 23.

Jacquelyn Michelle Lewis, 34, 205 Highgate Trail, Covington, was arrested June 22 and charged with battery-family violence and cruelty to children (4).

Chevaughn Dayntae Marshall, 26, 295 Timberlake Terrace, Covington, was arrested June 20 and charged with possession and use of drug related objects, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit a crime and purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.

Jerry Lee Mitchell, 34, homeless, was arrested June 23 and charged with failure to register as a sex offender-failure to comply with requirements provided.

Dorian Lavale Moragne, 27, 431 Kirkland Road, Apt 821, Covington, was arrested June 23 and charged with battery and aggravated battery.

Jessie James Plunkett, 29, 753 Rocky Point Road, Covington, was arrested June 23 and charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, improper lane usage, possession of methamphetamine and speeding (45 miles & over).

Torric Ronterrious Smith, 25, 5811 West Chase St., Atlanta, was arrested June 18 and charged with possession of marijuana less than 1 oz. and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.

Morris Alonzo Thrasher, 37, 60 Whitehead Drive, Covington, was arrested June 21 and charged with battery-family violence and receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon.

Marie Lambert Upton, 43, 4990 Hwy 212, Covington, was arrested June 22 and charged with unauthorized discharge of firearms within 50 yards of public highway.

Ariana Yvette Willis, 25, 80 Arbor Lake Drive, Covington, was court sentenced to serve five days June 19.

Walton County

Tommy Charles Webb, 20, 355 Ems Bridge Road, Athens, was arrested June 22 and held for other agency.