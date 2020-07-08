Newton County Jail Log, July 8, 2020

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following information is from the detention center booking files of the Newton County Sheriff’s Office:

Covington Police Department

Dante Jawaun Felder, 32, 45 Sagebrush Trail, Covington, was arrested July 3 and charged with child molestation, contributing to delinquency or dependency of a minor and probation violation.

Anthony Patrick Galvin, 27, Erie, Pa., was arrested July 1 and charged with loitering or prowling, public drunkenness, theft by receiving stolen property and held for other agency.

Raymond Earl Jackson, 59, 96 Kirkland Road, Covington, was arrested July 2 and charged with probation violation for fingerprintable charge.

Newton County Sheriff’s Office

Ashley Nicole Anglin, 35, 36 Hazel St., Porterdale, was arrested July 1 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, operation of vehicle without current plate/expired plate and possession of methamphetamine.

Darrell Keith Boyd, 41, 35 Oak View Drive, Covington, was arrested July 5 and charged with aggravated assault on officer of court (2), pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another (2), possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit a crime (2) and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence (2).

Michael Angelo Burney, 54, 2213 Parkland Way, Decatur, was arrested July 3 and charged with aggravated stalking (2).

Tyler Jordan Copeland, 19, 30 Ann Court, Covington, was arrested July 7 and charged with entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft (2) and loitering or prowling (2).

Jan Daniel Dady, 36, 4410 Hwy 142 East, Covington, was arrested July 2 and charged with battery-family violence and cruelty to children.

Mickey Glenn Lowe, Jr.,35, 110 Shoals Creek Road, Covington, was arrested July 2 and charged with DUI-alcohol, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, improper lane usage, no seat belts, reckless driving, vehicle to drive on right side of roadway and speeding (10-14 over).

Trevor Caine Parks, 24, 95 Heritage Way, Covington, was arrested July 3 and charged with simple battery-family violence and probation violation for fingerprintable charge.

Justin Raphael Spurley,31, 864 Margaret Place, Atlanta, was arrested July 6 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to stop at stop sign, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, improper passing, reckless driving and speeding (10-14 over).

Brianna Kyira Strong, 23, 30 Lumby Lane, Covington, was arrested July 7 and charged with criminal damage to property, simple assault and terroristic threats and acts.

Randolph Tyvez Williams, 17, 165 Mountain View Circle, Covington, was court sentenced July 3.

Aleshia Roxanne Wyatt, 38, homeless, was arrested July 3 and charged with battery-family violence and criminal trespass.