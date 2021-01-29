Newton County Jail Log Jan. 27, 2021

COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Adrin Bernard Barr, 26, 160 Stanview Circle, Covington was arrested Jan. 23 and charged with Possession of Firearm or Knife by Convicted Felon, Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officer

Effie Bowen Hinton, 38, 800 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta, was arrested Jan. 23 and charged with Trafficking in Cocaine, Illegal Drugs, Marijuana or Methamphetamine.

Tavaurus Lamar Minor, 36, 9161 City Pond Road, Apt. 238, Covington, was arrested Jan. 20 and charged with Battery, Cruelty to Children 3rd degree, False Imprisonment, Giving False Name, Address, or Birthdate to Law Enforcement Officer, held for other agency.

Brittany Nash Viores, 34, 4157 Conyers St. SE, Covington, was arrested Jan. 23 and charged with DUI, Failure to Stop at Stop Sign.

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT



Nana Owusu Asamoah, 40, 1336 White Oak St., Conyers, was arrested Jan. 25 and charged with Aggravated Stalking.

Abraham Lincoln Baker, 41, 300 Patrol Road, Forsyth, was arrested Jan. 21 and charged with Public Drunkenness, Terroristic Threats and Acts.

Richard Francis Cantwell, 60, 1370 Crawford Road, Madison, was arrested Jan. 23 and charged with DUI, Improper Usage.

Chad Anthony Coker, 27, 15 Wilshire Lane, Oxford, was arrested Jan. 24 and charged with Marijuana Less than One Ounce, Theft by Shoplifting.

Shana Alexis Cox, 22, 30 Brookstone Court, Covington, was arrested Jan. 23 and charged with Possession and use of Drug Related Objects, Unlawful Purchase/Possession 20 Ounces or Less of Low THC Oil.

Willie James Jackson, 53, 1600 Mote Road, Covington, was arrested Jan. 24 and charged with Aggravated Battery.

Terrell Edward Kemp, 35, 60 Quarry Court, Covington, was arrested Jan. 23 and charged with Disobeying a Traffic Control Device, DUI, Marijuana-Possession Less than One Ounce.

Adolfo Alvarez Montalvo, 19, 3190 Hwy. 81, Oxford, was arrested Jan. 22 and charged with Crossing State/County Guard Lines with Weapons, Intoxicants, Drugs without Consent, Disobeying a Traffic Control Device, Driving while License Suspended or Revoked, DUI, Marijuana-Possess less than 1 OZ, Possession of a schedule II controlled substance.

Nicholas Daniel Partain, 34, 1162 Baker-Church Rd, Rentz, was arrested Jan. 21 and charged with Possession Methamphetamine, Dang. Drugs, Possession Marijuana.

Manoah Moses Emanuel Smith, 19, 11032 Pebble Drive, Hampton, was arrested Jan. 24 and charged with Theft by Receiving Stolen Property.

Travis Dylan Taylor, 31, 242 Abbot Road, Conyers, was arrested Jan. 23 and charged with Probation Violation.