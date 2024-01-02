Man with kissing skeleton hoodie allegedly buys alcohol with stolen debit card

COVINGTON, Ga. – Deputies with the Covington Police Department (CPD) are on the lookout for an unidentified man who allegedly committed financial fraud.
According to a post from the official CPD Facebook page, the male entered the 21 Package store located on Hwy. 278 where “he purchased alcohol with a stolen debit card.”
While the BOLO gives no official description, the male in the picture can be described as a Black male wearing a tan colored beanie and a light-tan colored hoodie with two skeletons kissing in the center.Anyone with information about the identity of this man or anyone with information about the case is urged to contact Det. Jack Treadwell at jack.treadwell@covingtonpolice.com or by phone at 770-385-2196. Alternatively, you can also contact Lt. Daniel Digby at daniel.digby@covingtonpolice.com or by phone at 770-385-2126.