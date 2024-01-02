Man with kissing skeleton hoodie allegedly buys alcohol with stolen debit card

COVINGTON, Ga. – Deputies with the Covington Police Department (CPD) are on the lookout for an unidentified man who allegedly committed financial fraud.

According to a post from the official CPD Facebook page, the male entered the 21 Package store located on Hwy. 278 where “he purchased alcohol with a stolen debit card.”

While the BOLO gives no official description, the male in the picture can be described as a Black male wearing a tan colored beanie and a light-tan colored hoodie with two skeletons kissing in the center.