Husband charged with killing wife, son at Oak Meadows residence

NEWTON COUNTY – A domestic dispute between three family members left two dead and one facing murder charges.

Deputies with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) responded to a report on Thursday morning at 12:20 a.m. indicating that two individuals had been shot inside a residence on Oak Meadows in Covington.

When police arrived, they encountered 53-year-old Willie Glenn, who said that his 50-year-old wife Kowanda Glenn and 20-year-old son Mikhail Glenn had been “fatally shot” inside their residence, according to an NCSO news release.

Upon an investigation from the Newton County Criminal Investigations Division, it was determined that the incident was domestic-related. Officers promptly arrested Willie Glenn at the scene.

Willie Glenn faces several charges, including two counts of murder, two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

No motive has been released for the murders. An investigation remains ongoing.

“Sheriff Ezell Brown and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office extend their heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of Kowanda Glenn and Mikhail Glenn during this time,” read an NCSO news release.



