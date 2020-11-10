GBI investigating suspect’s death after encounter with Social Circle police

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — The Social Circle Police Department has asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate an incident in which officers used a Taser on a man who fled and later was found dead.

City police requested the GBI to investigate the death of Seneca Williams, 43, whose body was found more than 17 hours after the early morning encounter on Saturday, Nov. 7.

A GBI news release stated Social Circle Police Department officers were investigating an apparent vehicular hit-and-run incident Saturday at 2 a.m.

Officers approached Williams who they believed was the driver responsible for the hit and run and knew there were active warrants for his arrest on other charges, the release stated.

“As officers initiated contact with Williams, Williams fled on foot. Officers pursued Williams and deployed a Taser,” it stated.

“As officers attempted to take Williams into custody, he failed to follow the officers’ commands and continued to physically resist officers.

“During the incident, Williams fled the scene on foot and was not seen again by officers,” the release stated.

On the same day at 7:30 p.m., a resident discovered a body, identified as Williams, behind a residence in the immediate vicinity of the original encounter with officers, the release stated.

Police department officials then contacted the GBI office in Athens to initiate an investigation.

Williams was been transported to the GBI Crime Lab where results of an autopsy by a GBI medical examiner were pending, the release stated.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation can contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at 800-597-8477.