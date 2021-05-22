GBI arrests Covington man on child exploitation charges

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested a Newton County resident Thursday on charges related to the possession and distribution of child pornography.

The GBI's Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit arrested Jeremy Mimbs, 40, of Covington, and charged him with four counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children, a news release stated.

The unit began an investigation into Mimbs’ online activity after receiving a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) indicating Mimbs was uploading child sexual abuse material using a popular online platform.

On Thursday, May 20, GBI agents, with assistance from the Covington Police Department, executed a search warrant at Mimbs' residence.

A search of the residence and a preview of electronic devices produced evidence which led to the arrest of Mimbs Thursday, the release stated.

Mimbs was taken into custody and booked into the Newton County Jail. A bond was set at $40,000.

The investigation was part of the ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, housed within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, to identify those involved in the child pornography trade.

The ICAC Program, created by the U.S. Department of Justice, was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teens using the Internet, the proliferation of child pornography, and the heightened online activity by predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.

Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the GBI Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.