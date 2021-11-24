Former Newton football star arrested for carrying weapon at UGA

ATHENS, Ga. — Former Newton High School football player Nyland Green was arrested on weapons charges today and was being held in Athens-Clarke County Jail, a newspaper reported.

Green, a freshman cornerback for UGA's top-ranked football team, was charged with two counts of Carrying a Weapon in a School Safety Zone and one count of Criminal Damage to Property, all felonies, and two counts of Reckless Conduct, which is a misdemeanor, according to jail records.

University of Georgia Police arrested Green and he was booked today, Nov. 24, at 2:49 a.m., according to jail records and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Green was being held without bond on the weapons charges.

A UGA police department report stated that its dispatch received a complaint Nov. 14 about a male near McWhorter Hall on the university's East Campus with what appeared to be a gun and possibly “dry firing” while pointing the gun in the direction of another male, the Athens Banner-Herald reported.

During the investigation, police determined Green was in possession of a black Beretta BB gun and later that Green also had a tan Colt M45A1 BB gun on school property in his dorm room — which led to the weapon and reckless conduct charges, the newspaper reported.

A subsequent report filed on Nov. 16 said a UGA employee reported damage to an exterior window of Busbee Hall which led to the criminal damage to property charges, according to the Athens newspaper.

Green was rated a four-star prospect by 247 Sports and among the top high school cornerbacks in the nation. He has played in three games for UGA, the AJC reported.