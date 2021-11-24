By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Former Newton football star arrested for carrying weapon at UGA
Nyland Green
Nyland Green runs with the ball during his time at Newton High School. - photo by File Photo

ATHENS, Ga. — Former Newton High School football player Nyland Green was arrested on weapons charges today and was being held in Athens-Clarke County Jail, a newspaper reported.

Green, a freshman cornerback for UGA's top-ranked football team, was charged with two counts of Carrying a Weapon in a School Safety Zone and one count of Criminal Damage to Property, all felonies, and two counts of Reckless Conduct, which is a misdemeanor, according to jail records. 

University of Georgia Police arrested Green and he was booked today, Nov. 24, at 2:49 a.m., according to jail records and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Green was being held without bond on the weapons charges.

A UGA police department report stated that its dispatch received a complaint Nov. 14 about a male near McWhorter Hall on the university's East Campus with what appeared to be a gun and possibly “dry firing” while pointing the gun in the direction of another male, the Athens Banner-Herald reported.

During the investigation, police determined Green was in possession of a black Beretta BB gun and later that Green also had a tan Colt M45A1 BB gun on school property in his dorm room — which led to the weapon and reckless conduct charges, the newspaper reported.

A subsequent report filed on Nov. 16 said a UGA employee reported damage to an exterior window of Busbee Hall which led to the criminal damage to property charges, according to the Athens newspaper.

Green was rated a four-star prospect by 247 Sports and among the top high school cornerbacks in the nation. He has played in three games for UGA, the AJC reported.

