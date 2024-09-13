Deputies arrest ‘multiple’ students for verbal threats

NEWTON COUNTY – Following an investigation of multiple incidents, police have arrested multiple students across the Newton County School System for making verbal threats toward students and staff.

According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO), “multiple students” were arrested on Sept. 13 in a multitude of incidents throughout the district.



It is not yet currently clear as to how many students were arrested. When asked how many students were arrested on Sept. 13, communications officer for the NCSO Caitlin Jett told The Covington News, “At this time, the information in the statement is the only information we are releasing.”



In an audio message obtained by The News, Eastside High School (EHS) principal Jeff Cher addressed at least one of the threats that occurred.

“I want to inform you that we received a report that a student made a concerning comment on a school bus before school today,” Cher said. “Law enforcement was notified and the student will face disciplinary actions in line with the code of conduct.



“Once again, I urge you to engage in conversations with your child and family members about school safety and appropriate dialogue while focusing on education and personal development. The safety of our students and staff remains our top priority.”



While we do not know how many students were arrested from Friday’s incidents, we do know that three other students have been previously arrested within the last two weeks. A 13-year-old Eastside High School student, a 12-year-old Clements Middle School and an 11-year-old Newton County STEAM Academy student have all been arrested over the last eight days on terroristic threats and acts charges.



Newton County Schools director of public relations Sherri Partee told The News that the school system is aware of the most recent arrests.



“Earlier today, we received notification concerning comments made by a student during this morning’s transport to Eastside High School,” Partee said. “Law enforcement is investigating the matter, and we are evaluating potential consequences.”



Newton County Sheriff Ezell Brown is now urging everyone to come together so that these kinds of threats can stop for good.



“Sheriff Ezell Brown is calling on parents, students, faculty, community members, law enforcement, clergy — everyone — to come together and help the Newton County community put an end to these threats, so the NCSO won’t have to arrest another child,” read the NCSO news release. “The NCSO realizes the impact an arrest will have on the future growth of the child. He emphasizes the importance of students and parents understanding that any threats or violent actions will not be tolerated, and those responsible will be held accountable.



“Sheriff Brown and the Sheriff’s Office encourage everyone to report any suspicious behavior or concerns immediately. Remember: See something, say something.”

This is an ongoing story. For more updates check back at www.covnews.com.



