Court convicts Covington man for 2021 crime spree

COVINGTON, Ga. – A Newton County jury has convicted a Covington man on numerous charges that stem from a crime spree that occurred three years ago.





According to the Newton County District Attorney’s Office, Bryan Christopher Harris was found guilty on charges including armed robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, attempted burglary, five counts of theft, possession of a firearm during a felon and felony fleeing.





The crimes started when Harris allegedly stole a purse from a woman’s shopping cart at a local Walmart. That next evening, Harris broke into a home on Washington St., stealing two guns, a wallet, car keys and a vehicle while the homeowner was asleep at their home.





Harris then traveled to the address of the stolen purse victim, driving the stolen car to get there. While trying to enter that home, he was confronted by someone at the home. The person fired gunshots at Harris, but struck the stolen car with a bullet in the radiator.





The stolen car left a trail of leaking fluid before it ultimately broke down. Harris then stole another car at a nearby neighborhood and traveled to the Oyo Hotel wearing a hoodie, a red bandana covering his face and gloves.





Harris robbed the front desk clerk of a room key after being told the price of a room, using one of the firearms he stole from the Washington Street home, according to the DA’s office.





Deputies with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) and the Covington Police Department (CPD) responded to the motel where they saw Harris driving the second stolen car at a “high rate of speed” through the parking lot with no lights. This ultimately led to a high speed chase through Newton County and into Henry County before he was finally stopped and arrested.

The case was prosecuted by district attorney Randy McGinley, investigator Jeff Diller, chief investigator Kelly Whire, victim advocates Cindy Hooper and Madison Sanders, trial assistant Danielle Miller and legal assistant Sheila Cornelius.

Harris will be ordered to return to court after a pre-sentence investigation for his sentencing. He will remain in custody, according to the DA’s office.



