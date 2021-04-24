Charges pending after two weapons found at Newton High School

COVINGTON, Ga. -- "Multiple" students were taken into custody Friday, April 23, and charges are pending after officials said two weapons were found on the campus of Newton High School.

The afternoon report prompted officials to place the school on lockdown, said school system spokesperson Sherri Davis.

She said the incident began when school officials received reports of a possible weapon on campus.

"Local law enforcement personnel were notified at once," Davis said.

During a search of the building, two weapons were located, she said. An unspecified number of students were taken into custody for their involvement in the incident.

Criminal charges are pending, Davis said.

"All students involved will also be subject to school discipline for violation of the Newton County School System code of conduct," she said.

A spokesman for the Newton County Sheriff's Office said the case is under investigation.