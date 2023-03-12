BREAKING: Three people shot in west Newton County park

COVINGTON, Ga. — Three people were shot and transported to an area hospital after a shooting at a park in west Newton Saturday night, the Newton County Sheriff's Office reported.

The shooting followed an altercation in a park in the Fairview Estates subdivision off Fairview Road, said sheriff's office spokesperson Caitlin Jett.



The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, who assisted with this shooting, said the shooting victims made their way to a Shell Gas Station on Salem Road in Conyers before one of them had to be airlifted to the hospital, WSB-TV reported.

"We do not have any suspects in custody, and it is still an active investigation," Jett said.



All three victims are in stable condition after being transported to a local hospital, Jett said. This is a developing story.