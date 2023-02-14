Covington places signs along trail that celebrates its Black history

COVINGTON, Ga. — In celebration of Black History Month, eight signs have been erected along the Cricket Frog Trail between Pace Street and West Street recognizing various moments in Covington and Newton County's black history.

Two of the signs, near the old Newton County jail and the other near the previous home of St. Paul's A.M.E. Church, will remain on the trail permanently.

"We encourage the community to venture out during the month of February to walk along the Cricket Frog Trail in this area to learn more about our community's Black history as well as enjoy the trail!” city officials wrote on social media.

“Thank you to Newton Trails for their assistance in getting these signs posted, to our City’s incredibly talented Sign Department and Facilities Maintenance Department, and to ICMA Fellow Langston Leake for doing the research to honor these important moments.”



