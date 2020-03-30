Covington man killed in Nelson Heights

A Covington man died from multiple gunshot wounds the night of Saturday March 28, following an incident in the Nelson Heights community.

According to the police report, there were gunshots fired on Puckett Street and Chaney Drive around 7:30 p.m. Officers found several spent rounds from two different caliber weapons around the street on scene.

After the incident, officers and EMS were flagged down by a bystander who was transporting a shooting victim to the hospital. The victim was 33-year-old Michael Stanley. Stanley had been shot multiple times and would later die as a result of his injuries.

According to Capt. Ken Malcom, the Covington Police Department Investigative Division is still investigating the case and is working on leads. Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call Detective Travis Pierce at 678-625-5562.

“The motive is still under investigation. Detectives have gathered evidence from the scene, identified suspects and continue to follow up on credible leads to solve this case,” Malcom said.