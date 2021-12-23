Covington leaders aim to build on 2021 success in new year

COVINGTON, Ga. — As challenges were thrust at the city of Covington throughout this calendar year, officials and city employees often rose to the occasion, making it one of the most successful years in the municipality’s near 200-year history.



Looking back on the past 12 months City Manager Scott Andrews and Mayor Steve Horton are proud of the city’s many accomplishments.

Some of the city’s many successes were historic, such as establishing a Citizen Review Board for the Covington Police Department and installing an electric vehicle charging station at the Welcome Center.

Here were some accomplishments:

• The city returned the annual FUZZ Run to an in-person format on Sept. 11. The Police Who Care continued its four-decade effort to assist families in need in Covington year round.

• The police department brought back the K9 units, introduced bike units to patrol, and added a shot spotter detecting system.

• A Therapy Dog – Annie – joined the 911 Team. Having a therapy dog was an annual goal in 2020 for the 911 Center.

• The IT department constructed additional fiber optics installation for the new E-911 cell towers.

• Along with the purchase of a new rescue truck, the Covington Fire Department received 600 smoke alarms from donations.

• Human Resources revamped the “College Worker Program” which included interviews for all potential candidates. “The selected candidates worked in their field of study and produced quality work such as our first COV recruitment video and a Text 911 video, which launched in July.”

• Public Works completed updates to the Puckett Street Water Main by replacing old and undersized sewer mains and manholes with new and upgraded size sewer mains and manholes for maximum capacity and longevity. This will help the neighborhood for years to come.

• The Water Reclamation team applied for and received the 2020 Georgia Association of Water Professionals Gold Award for Excellence.

• The American Public Gas Association (APGA) Safety Award was awarded to Covington’s department for the third year in a row.

• Planning and Zoning Department held two “Jane Jacobs Walks” focusing on West and East downtown neighborhoods for staff and community members to learn about Covington’s history.

• 299 permits were pulled for Planning and Zoning related actives.

• The building permitting process is now streamlined, making it easier for homeowners to pull their own permits.

• By accepting the property tax roll-back rate, the property tax millage rate was reduced in 2021 for the second consecutive year. The prior year millage rate was 7.186 mills. The roll-back rate was voted on and set at 6.884 mills.

• 4.92 miles of streets were paved in 2021, which cost $1,963,100.12.

• From January through November, 68,861 people signed the visitor’s book at the Welcome Center.

Looking ahead to next year, city leaders hope to build on these successes as they prepare to celebrate Covington’s bicentennial.

Andrews and staff believe 2022 could be the city’s most “interactive” years in Covington’s 200 years.

There are more than 30 events slated for 2022 — some old and some new.

Concerts on the Square and Live @ Legion concerts will return along with the Magnolia Drive-In series. Mainstays like the Christmas Lighting of the Square and Independence in the Park July 4 celebration will return and will include new facets for 2022. Several large-scale events “never taken place in the community” are being planned for the new year. Bicentennial events will also be hosted all year long.



