Covington Family YMCA to reopen May 15

COVINGTON, Ga. — Covington Family YMCA is one of seven locations scheduled to reopen May 15 as the YMCA of Metro Atlanta begins to gradually open its Atlanta-area branches.

The Y’s phased reopening will continue later this month when six branches return to operation May 25, followed by six more opening June 1.

The first phase will closely follow the guidelines the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have put in place. These include regular temperature checks, designated entry and exit points, cleaning and disinfection of surfaces and shared spaces, social distancing, mandatory mask wearing and controlled traffic inside facilities. Only individual workouts with trained staff on site to enforce protocols will be permitted.

The branches opening May 15 will initially be limited to their wellness space. However, lap swim, group exercise and select tennis facilities will be made available via online reservation starting May 18.

“The health and safety or our Y members, staff and community remains our top priority,” Lauren Koontz, YMCA of Metro Atlanta president and CEO, stated in a press release. “The way we will interact with each other will be different, but what will not change is our members’ ability to connect with others while improving their wellness.”

The next phase of reopening, which will take place in June, will see more areas within the Y opened for use. This will be a gradual process that is expected to be drawn out through July and into August.

The full list of Atlanta-area Y branches scheduled to reopen over the next month is as follows:

May 15

Covington Family YMCA - Covington, Ga.



Carl E. Sanders YMCA - Atlanta, Ga.



Northwest Family YMCA - Kennesaw, Ga.



East Lake Family YMCA - Atlanta, Ga.



Northeast Cobb Family YMCA - Marietta, Ga.



Robert D. Fowler Family YMCA - Peachtree Corners, Ga.



Summit Family/Fayette Outdoor YMCA - Newnan, Ga.

May 25

Coward Family YMCA - Atlanta, Ga.



Ed Isakson/Alpharetta Family YMCA - Alpharetta, Ga.



The Villages at Carver Family YMCA - Atlanta, Ga.



J.M. Tull-Gwinnett Family YMCA - Lawrenceville, Ga.



McCleskey-East Cobb Family YMCA - Marietta, Ga.



Aurther M. Blank Youth of YMCA - Atlanta, Ga.

June 1