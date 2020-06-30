Ott, others in court system test positive for COVID-19

MONROE, Ga. — Chief Judge John M. Ott said he and an undisclosed number of other employees in the court system have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Ott, who was reelected June 9 without opposition, said he felt light symptoms a few days ago including a low-grade fever and tested negative. However, after colleagues in “various offices” at the Newton County Judicial Center tested positive for COVID-19, he decided to get tested again Tuesday morning, June 30.

That test came back positive.

Ott said he’ll be quarantining at home for the next two weeks, but court will continue. He said IT professionals set up a computer at his home so he can conduct hearings unabated.

He’ll even wear the judicial robe.



