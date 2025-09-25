Newton County Tax Commissioner’s Office Issues Adjusted Property Tax Bills to Some Homeowners

COVINGTON, GA - Some Newton County property owners will receive adjusted 2025 property tax bills due to a technical error recently identified within the billing process.

The error resulted in streetlight fees not being included on some property tax bills that were issued earlier this week. To ensure accuracy and fairness, adjusted property tax bills will be mailed to affected homeowners.

“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this may cause. Transparency is a core value of our office, and we want taxpayers to know exactly why these adjustments are necessary,” said Commissioner Brent Bennett. “Our goal is to maintain the highest level of accuracy in all billing matters, and we appreciate your patience and understanding as we correct this issue.”

What Homeowners Should Expect

Only taxpayers whose bills were missing the street light fee will receive an adjusted bill.

All other property tax bills remain accurate and are not affected.

The adjusted bills will clearly reflect the corrected amount due, including the street light fee.

Payment Information

Homeowners are encouraged to use the convenient online payment options available at www.newtoncountytax.com:

eCheck payments are available for a flat $1.50 fee.

Credit card payments are accepted, with fees based on a percentage of the payment amount.

For questions, please contact the Newton County Tax Commissioner’s Office at 770-784-2020 or visit www.newtoncountytax.com.