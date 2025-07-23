Newton County set to receive millions for community projects

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Four Newton County projects are set to receive extra state funding upon request of Congressman David Scott.

Approximately $14 million for 15 different community projects around the state was approved by the House Appropriations Committee following a request submitted on behalf of District 13 by Scott.

Of the $14 million approved, $39,000 will go to the Newton County Sheriff Department Equipment Project.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office would use this funding to purchase FAP-30 FBI-certified LES fingerprint sensors that would be used for mobile applications such as roadside stops, crime scene investigations, and serving warrants. Together, this equipment would give the law enforcement agency the capability to fingerprint offenders and victims efficiently and quickly.

The Newton County Salem Road Utility Relocation Project is set to receive $850,000. The Newton County Water and Sewage Authority would use this funding to relocate critical water main, valves, fire hydrants, and 110-inch sewer piping to accommodate proposed improvements to State Route 162.

The City of Oxford for Water Main Replacement Project is receiving $1,092,000, which would be used to disconnect the existing iron water main, install a new resilient water main, and reconnect water services lines to ensure residents have access to clean drinking water.

Finally, $1,092,000 was awarded to the Newton County for Transmission Main Replacement Project.

The county would use this funding to install a new 36-inch water main to replace the existing transmission lines. This project would ensure potable water for nearly all residents of Newton County.